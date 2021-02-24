ATHENS — Up by a single point at the half, Athens crashed the offensive glass in the second half and pulled away for a 57-47 win over Valley rival Sayre Tuesday night.
After a give-and-take — Athens had eight turnovers and logged seven steals in return — first quarter that left Athens up 9-7, the teams battled through a hard-fought second quarter. Neither team could make a run and the biggest lead for either team was a four-point advantage for the Wildcats at 25-21 with a minute left in the half. Sayre’s Matt Lane scored on a drive to the basket and Isaiah Hubbard connected on a free throw to leave Athens up by a point at the break.
“We played back and forth a little bit.,” said Athens Coach Jim Lister. “I think both teams had some adversity there in the first quarter. We fought through it though and still had the lead at the half.”
Athens came out in the second half like a team on a mission to put up as many shots as needed to get one to fall.The Wildcats’ JJ Babcock, Mason Lister and Nalen Carling were key contributors to a rebounding plan that produced eight offensive rebounds in the period.
Still, the Wildcats simply couldn’t shake the pesky Redskins. Athens’ biggest lead came early in the period when a six-point burst made it 31-24 with 6:30 to go in the period.
“We gave up too many offensive rebounds, they got second-chance opportunities and we got put in foul position,” said Sayre Coach Devin Shaw. “We have to do a better job of boxing out.”
From there, Sayre patiently reeled the Wildcats back in. Two Dom Fabbri buckets made it a three-point game. Babcock and Lister matched that for Athens as the teams traded baskets and momentum.
After a bucket by Connor Young made it a 37-36 game in Athens’ favor, John Smith and Carling connected around a Babcock free throw to make it 42-36 with seconds left.
Then Josh Arnold launched a prayer from near half court that somehow went in.
At that point, the game could have gone either way — Athens still had a lead but that kind of shot can energize a team.
In this case, it seemed as though it was Athens that got the charge. The Wildcats reeled off an 11-0 run to start the fourth quarter with Troy Pritchard being the only player to score twice. The second of his buckets in the run made it a 53-39 game and the Redskins simply couldn’t recover.
Lister was impressed by his team’s defensive effort.
“With our team and what they’ve been doing consistently over the last week or so is play good defense,” said the Athens coach. “We’re holding high school teams to 50 points and usually when you do that you win games.”
For Sayre’s Shaw, the outcome showed him some things his team can work on.
“It wasn’t too bad. There are some little things we can work on — some of the effort and some of the game plan stuff like knowing personnel and what those personnel are going to do,” Shaw said. “Other than that, we played hard.”
Babcock finished with 15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and three steals; and Lister ended the night with 14 points, five steals and four deflections. Carling had another double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds; Troy Pritchard wound up with nine points; and Tucker Brown packaged eight rebounds with six points and three assists
Dom Fabbri led Sayre with 17 points and seven rebounds. Matt Lane added eight points, six rebounds and three assists and Young had seven points and four boards.
Both will be back in action on Thursday. Sayre hosts Canton and Athens will visit Towanda.
