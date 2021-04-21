SAYRE — The Sayre baseball team received six days of rest early in the season after they defeated Northeast Bradford 24-0 in an offensive showcase last Wednesday. On Tuesday, they picked up right where they left off to explode in an eight-run first inning to take down the Cowanesque Valley Indians at Riverfront Park by a score of 16-1 in a game that was called in the third inning.
“We had a little bit of a break, so I didn’t know what to expect, but we hit the ball hard again so I’m happy for that,” said Sayre Head Coach Jamie VanDuzer. “They keep putting the ball in play and that’s been the recipe for success so far.”
The hitting got going right away for the Redskins in the bottom of the first as the team recorded four runs before they had an out on the board. Both Horton cousins scored in that four-run stretch as Brayden Horton finished the game with one hit while Luke had three as well as three RBI.
Four more runs came later in the inning as the hits continued to pile in. Zach Moore and Kannon VanDuzer both scored for the Redskins which helped them carry an 8-0 lead into the second inning.
Sayre gave up just one run in the second and tacked on another five in their half to hold a 13-1 lead. One inning later in the bottom of the third, Sayre added just three more, but that would be the nail in the coffin for the Indians as the game was called to secure the 15-run win for Sayre.
Luke Horton’s three hits and three RBI led the Sayre bats as Jake Burgess and Jordan Goodrich also contributed to the Sayre offense with three runs each. Zach Garrity and VanDuzer followed behind Luke Horton with two RBI a piece.
David Northrup had another impressive day on the mound as he pitched all three innings for the home squad with 41 pitches thrown. He allowed just one hit and one run to CV while also striking out five batters.
Cowanesque Valley threw a total of 122 pitches between three different players on the mound in just 2 2/3 innings. The team also recorded seven errors in the contest.
Sayre has been hitting its stride to start the season as so far this spring the ‘Skins are outscoring their opponents by an average score of 18-3. In fact, their closest contest so far was a 12-run margin over South Williamsport which seems to be one of the top teams in the southern portion of District IV in 2021.
South Williamsport also beat Canton — who the Redskins beat 20-7 a few weeks ago — by a score of 3-1. Canton currently sits in second place behind Sayre in the NTL Small Schools Division with a 6-2 overall record.
Sayre holds first place in the NTL with a 6-0 record. They will next have a home game against rival Athens, which they defeated 16-1 in their first game of the season. That game will be Thursday at Riverfront Park with the first pitch coming at 4:30 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley now falls to 4-6 on the season and will also have a Thursday game at 4:30 p.m. That contest will be at North Penn-Mansfield.
North Penn/Mansfield 6, Athens 5
MANSFIELD — The host Tigers got the hit they needed from Coleman Jeliff, who laced a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh to send Derek Litzelman home from second with the winning run. Litzelman had reached on a leadoff error and advanced to second on a walk to Hunter Thompson.
Athens led 3-2 through four innings, but the Tigers went up 4-3 in the fifth. Each team scored a run in the sixth to leave the Tigers with a 5-4 lead.
In the top of the seventh, Caleb Nichols opened the inning by reaching second on a double error. An error off the bat of Cam Sullivan sent Nichols home with a run that tied the game at 5-5 and set the stage for the bottom of the frame.
Mason Lister led Athens at the plate with two singles and a double with two RBI. Gage Warner added two singles and scored once. Karter Rude and Tucker Brown had a single and a run each for Athens; Kaden Setzer and Lucas Kraft had a single each and Nichols matched Sullivan with a run each and Kyler Setzer had an RBI.
Kraft pitched the first five innings for Athens, recording seven strikeouts and allowing eight hits and a walk and five runs, three of which were earned. Lister took the loss, giving up one hit and one unearned run with three walks and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings.
Jeliff led NPM with two singles and the RBI and Noah Spencer had one hit but scored twice.
Blaise Detrich had a single, two RBI and a run; Thompson and Logyn Choplosky added a single and RBI each; adding a hit and run each were Karson Dominick and Cameron Fabian; Bryan Bogazyk had a hit; Litzelmen scored a run; and Jacob Evans had an RBI.
Detrick allowed five hits, three runs with two earned and two walks through four innings with two strikeouts snd Spencer pitched the last three innings, allowing four hits and two unearned runs with five strikeouts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.