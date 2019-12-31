The Morning Times’ coverage area had plenty of great fall sports athletes — and that was definitely the case in girls soccer.
Leading the way in 2019 were Athens’ Abby Sindoni and Waverly’s Melina Ortiz, who have been selected as the Times’ Co-Players of the Year.
Sindoni and Ortiz were both named to the All-State team in their respective states — and both helped their squads win a lot of games this year.
With Sindoni leading the charge, the Lady Wildcats would capture their second straight District IV championship this season.
“It felt really, really good ... (especially) because everybody doubted us after we lost Rachel (Hutchison) and (Ariana Gambrell), but we proved them all wrong,” said Sindoni on winning districts again.
It was an especially great accomplishment for Sindoni, who was coming back from a knee injury.
“I never thought I would get back to where I am today, but I put in a lot of time and effort, so overall as a team, we got what we deserved. We deserved to win districts,” Sindoni said.
Sindoni believes her time playing for the Wildcats and with a club team has helped prepare her for the next level.
“I learned a lot (at Athens). I also play on a team out of Syracuse. It’s definitely different — having (played at) the high school and club level, it’s very different, but it’s a good atmosphere in both,” said Sindoni, who will be playing soccer and studying education at Roberts Wesleyan.
The Athens standout will always cherish her time as a Wildcat — including the last D4 title run.
“Definitely when we won districts, probably the second time because nobody believed in us — even we kind of had doubts a few times, but we were always like ‘we can do it,’ and we did it,” said Sindoni on her favorite memories from Athens.
Over in Waverly, Ortiz was a key factor in the Lady Wolverines stellar 2019 campaign.
Ortiz finished with 12 goals and seven assists as she helped Waverly finish with a 14-3 record.
“I thought the season went really well,” said Ortiz, who recalled people weren’t sure how the Wolverines would do this year. “We had a newer team and that was the big reason why people were worried coming in. I thought that every player on the team stepped up. Obviously, we had some big shoes to fill. We lost a lot of very good players last year and we had some holes to fill.”
Ortiz felt that the team had a strong bond, which helped lead them to plenty of wins.
“I think the girls coming in did great job doing that, and we did a great job encouraging each other and making sure that we made the best of our season,” Ortiz said. “It was especially good for me, knowing it was my last season, to make sure that I was able to give the team everything I had and that they could return the favor and put all of their effort forth so that we seniors could have a good final season.”
The Waverly standout enjoyed taking on the role as team captain.
“The girls could always count on me if they had a question or had anything on their minds that they felt like wasn’t really Coach (Tara) Hogan’s level of importance, but was still something that they were curious about if as a player they weren’t understanding something or just wanted to know when the next team dinner was. If it was little things, I could take care of it,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz is proud to be honored for all of her hard work as she leaves a strong legacy at Waverly.
“It’s always great to get recognition for your hard work, but I think it was really almost bitter-sweet knowing that it was my last year. What better time to get these types of awards and accolades and leave a legacy with the team? It’s an honor that, not only are my teammates seeing me work hard, but so are other people on other teams. It feels good to know that your hard work and dedication to your team and the sport is being acknowledged,” Ortiz said.
