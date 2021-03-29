WAVERLY — Up 1-0 at the half on an unassisted Gabby Picco goal in the 25th minute, Waverly built up a 4-0 lead before the Indians netted a couple of late tallies to set the final score at 4-2, Waverly.
“I was much happier with how we played,” said Waverly Head Coach Tara Hogan. “We had more opportunities because we worked harder on keeping possession of the ball. We made smarter decisions and worked to find feet.”
Eighth grader Addison Westbrook continied to make her presence known in the pitch, taking in a shot she hit off a defender and scoring in the 38th minute to make it 2-0.
Picco added another unassisted goal with 35 minutes left in the half, then with five minytes left, Picco assisted on a goal by Lea VanAllen.
“Kennedy Westbrook, Picco, and VanAllen all worked hard to make plays and moves around their defense,” said Hogan. “Gabby has such an incredible talent to be able to read her opponents and exploits their weaknesses. All three players work very well with finding that open space and the confidence to take on opponents. We just couldn’t find the good angles to work with.”
“Senior Tessa Petlock (former starting midfielder) was recently cleared after having surgery on both of her feet back in Dec. It was so great to see her out there. Paige Robinson (coming off an ACL surgery) continues to impress me on defense alongside Bella Romano. Bella is so much more confident this year. It’s great to see how far she has come.”
Waverly will host Newark Valley at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shots on Goal
Waverly touched off 27 shots to six for O-M and held an 11-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark had three saves in net for Waverly. Lily Sickler also had a turn in net but faced no shots.
The weather definitely played a factor in our shot to goal ratio. There were times we should have taken the shot a lot earlier and there were times where we should have played a teammate instead. Their goalie (Keyonna Garrison) was great in the air. Addison Westbrook always seems to be in the right place at the right time (exactly what you want from a forward).
