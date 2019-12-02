SYRACUSE — For three straight seasons, the Chenango Forks Blue Devils have been stripped away of returning a state title back to the Southern Tier. In 2019, Chenango Forks was looking to take back the crown for the sixth time in school history but searched for their first title in Class B since 2004.
The Blue Devils exploded offensively thanks to their running back duo junior Lucas Scott and sophomore Dubbs Haqq. The two combined for 411 yards rushing and five touchdowns to take down the Black Horses of Schuylerville from Section II by a score of 38-14.
“This feeling never gets old,” said Chenango Forks Head Coach David Hogan. “It means so much to be on a tough journey the entire season and finish, so I’m just very happy for our kids.”
With a scoreless game in the second quarter, Schuylerville and Forks traded touchdowns to tie up the game before the Blue Devils would score two quick touchdowns, ending the half with an 18-6 lead.
That was when Chenango Forks would use three consecutive touchdowns — including two from more than 45 yards out. The Forks rushing attack would put them up 38-6 before Schuylerville would put one more touchdown on the board to bring the final score to 38-14.
With the victory, the Blue Devils earn the sixth state title in school history along with 12 appearances in the final game, which is the most in state history. Chenango Forks will be one of the heavy favorites to win the state title again next year as they return many key players along with a bump down to Class C.
