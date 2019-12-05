Area players earn IAC All-Star status

VALLEY — Waverly, Tioga and Spencer-Van Etten were well-represented on their division All-Star teams as the three squads had 15 players on various IAC All-Star squads.
Waverly setter Chloe Croft led the way for the local players, earning co-MVP honors in the IAC Large School South division with Newark Valley middle hitter Emma Graves.
Waverly outside hitter Adrianah Clinton and middle hitter Paige Lewis picked up first-team nods for the Lady Wolverines. Joining them on the first team were Edison’s Mikayla Bush, Maren Lutz and Ryleigh Carson; Newark Valley’s Jordan Stiffarm and Allie Wandell; and Watkins Glen’s Carlie Baker.
A trio of Lady Wolverines headline the second-team All-Stars.
Waverly hitters Maddy Goodwin and Sidney Tomasso made the grade as did middle hitter Morgan Adams.
Joining that threesome on the second squad are Edison’s Hailey Fierro, Ali Andreine and Mallory Mowchan; Watkins Glen’s Kelsey Demillo; and Newark Valley’s Gracie Gardner.
As expected, Candor dominates the IAC Small School South All-Star team. Such should be expected when a team rolls to a state championship.
Tioga, though, has seven players on the All-Star lists and Spencer-Van Etten has two.
Tioga middle hitter Emme Hall and teammate Giovanna Rossi — listed as both a middle and an outside hitter —are on the first team with five Candor players.
Candor’s contingent includes co-MVPs Braelyn Hornick, a setter, and outside hitter Jennan Kareem. Candor’s other first team All-Stars are outside hitter Megan Henry, libero Kailyn Edwards and middle hitter Shelby Swartz.
Tioga setter Chloe Bellis and libero Brianna Rossi headline the division’s second team selections along with Spencer-Van Etten libero Lydia Diboun. Joining the local trio on the second squad are Candor’s Selah Ray, Kori Strong and Asia Curkendall.
Locals listed as honorable mention include S-VE’s Emily Jones and the Tioga trio of Julia Bellis, Kaitylyn Perry and Madison Macumber.
