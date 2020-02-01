MIAMI — No, we don’t get to go on our press passes. If we did, nobody would be here to put out the paper!
The crew is evenly split with six predicting a 49ers’ win and six predicting a Chiefs’ win
We made our selections for a number of reasons — all valid — with most either believing in Mahomet or the 49ers defense.
We’re evenly split at the top with the season title (pride, no money) depending on which team wins.
A quick analysis of the top six pickers does lean toward the Niners, but nine of the 12 are predicting a one-score game that will be worth watching.
Below, see our picks and out reasoning.
Enjoy the game!
Kirk Luvison (137-59)
Chiefs 27, 49ers 23
Mahomes has found his MVP form from last season at the perfect time. Combine that with a better defense this year and it should be enough to outlast Jimmy G and company.
Dave Post (137-58)
49ers 27, Chiefs 21
In games like these, the team with the dominant defense usually prevails. I think San Francisco has the kind of defense that can hassle Mahomes and limit the effectiveness of his weapons and a running game that can limit his opportunities.
Sayre Cops (135-60)
Chiefs 27, 49ers 24
Kansas City has too much firepower. The Chiefs have the fastest and most explosive collection of weapons in the league.
Dan Leary (125-70)
49ers 33, Chiefs 31
The 49ers will get out of the gate early on and will finish with a victory in Super Bowl 54. They’re good on both sides of the ball. The Chiefs will have to wait until next year.
Slip White (123-72)
49ers 27, Chiefs 24
Robbie Gould will kick a 50-yard field goal with 5 seconds left to win the game.
Tim Hickey (122-73)
49ers 30, Chiefs 28
It’ll be a close game and the 49ers will be able to control the clock. That’s about the only way to slow down the Chiefs.
Jim Lister (122-73)
Chiefs 35, 49ers 31
Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid and Stevie Snyder!
Pat McDonald (121-74)
Chiefs 31, 49ers 21
If the Eagles can’t win it all this year, I’m pulling for Philly’s old friend Andy Reid to finally capture his first Super Bowl title as a head coach. I believe Mahomes will lead the way for the Chiefs and get Big Red a well-deserved championship ring.
Bob Flick (117-78)
49ers 28, Chiefs 21
First of all no Patriots. Having said that should be a good contest, but I think San Francisco is going to control the line on both sides of the ball. In doing this, they keep Mahomes on the bench. The best defense is that you control the line of scrimmage, run the ball and keep their offense off the field. Next year look out for my J-E-T-S!
Rocky Rockwell (114-81)
Chiefs, 42, 49ers 28
Mahomes is the new face of the NFL now that it’s aging QB stars like Brady, Brees, and Manning are fading or gone. This will definitely be a shootout with Andy Reid winning the big one.
Johnny Williams (111-84)
49ers 27, Chiefs 24
I’ll be rooting for the Chiefs this game, but while they have the bigger stars, I think the 49ers have the more complete team. It’s a classic offense vs. defense showdown, and “defense wins championships.”
Kyle McDuffee (110-85)
Chiefs 44, 49ers 23
Both teams are very similar. The only difference is in the quarterback. Mahomes has been a big impact all season. He has seen all different kinds of defense and still been successful.
