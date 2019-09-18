SAYRE — Athens had to work for it, but in the end, the work paid off as the Lady Wildcats topped Valley rival Sayre 3-0 in Northern Tier League volleyball Tuesday night.
Athens won the opening set 25-13 but had to battle to take the second set 30-28. The Lady Wildcats then closed out the match with a 25-18 win in the third set.
Athens was led by Haley Barry who had 15 digs, seven kills and 10 points with five aces.
Kayleigh Miller delivered 26 assists and seven points; Leah Liechty packaged seven kills with seven points; Kylie Jayne had eight kills; Jenny Ryan had 10 digs; and Cassidy Stackpole had seven points.
For the Redskins, Maddie Dutra had seven points, seven digs, six kills and a block; Lexi Post contrubuted five digs and three kills, and Maddie Wilson added three kills and a block.
Also for Sayre, Julia Boyle had five kills; Gabby Randall had three blocks; Emily Brion added two digs; Erika Wells had a dig and Gianna Quattrini had a block.
JV: Athens swept the JV match 2-0 with set scores of 25-15 and 25-23.
On Thursday, Sayre will host Wyalusing and Athens will visit NPL.
———
Waverly 3, Newfield 0
WAVERLY — The host Lady Wolverines overpowered Newfield, winning the sets by scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-13
Paige Lewis packaged 12 points with nine on aces, three kills and five digs, and Sidney Tomasso served up 20 points with nine aces and added a block.
Emilee Little added 12 points with six on aces and three kills; Ardianna Ryce had six digs, five aces, three assists and a kill; Chloe Croft had 11 assists and four digs; and Adriannah Clinton and Morgan Adams had three kills each.
JV: Waverly took the JV match 2-1.
Waverly won the first set 25-13, dropped the second set 25-20 and won the third set 25-17.
Waverly will visit Tioga on Thursday.
———
Tioga 3, Odessa-Montour 0
TIOGA CENTER — Tioga had little trouble in its match against Odessa-Montour winning the sets by scores of 25-10, 25-13 and 25-6.
Everybody got in on the act for the Lady Tigers, led by Emme Hall who packaged five kills, five points and four aces; Giovanna Rossi had seven kills and five points; and Chloe Bellis added 17 assists for the Lady Tigers.
JV: Tioga rolled to a 2-0 win in the JV match. The Tigers won the sets by scores of 25-8 and 25-11.
———
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor 3, Watkins Glen 0
WATKINS GLEN — S-VE/C won the sets by scores of 25-9, 28-26, and 25-9.
Sam Deppe led the Eagles with 19 assists and seven aces; and Ashleigh Morais added 10 kills and a block.
Also for S-VE/C, Daisy Vallely had eight digs; Makayla Dacey had seven digs, seven aces and three kills; Sophia Dutra contributed six kills; and Lizzie Graham chipped in with four kills and four digs.
JV: S-VE/C won the JV match 2-1.
The Eagles won the first set 25-20 and the third 25-18. Watkins Glen won the second set 25-14.
