SVEC opens field hockey season with win
SVEC’s Adriana Nelson (front) battles an Owego player during their teams’ contest Wednesday night at Owego.

 Dave Post/Morning Times

OWEGO — Some things just can’t be settled in regulation.

Such was the case Wednesday when Spencer-Van Etten/Candor needed two overtimes and a shootout to take a 2-1 field hockey win over Owego.

The teams battled to a dead heat in regulation and through two overtimes. Each team had its chances, but the zeros stayed on the scoreboard as a shootout started.

SVEC got on the board first in the extra session with a goal by Taya Sousa in the first round. SVEC goalie Isabella Young came out of the cage to stuff Owego’s first shooter.

Owego goalie Mya Lunn took a page from Young’s playbook and used the same tactic to keep it at 1-0.

Owego’s Makayla Allen was stopped initially by Young, but regained control of the ball to score and seemingly make it 1-1. That goal was wiped off the board, though, because it hit the player’s foot.

SVEC’s Adriana Nelson took note of that and replayed it, scoring after being initially stopped. That goal stood, though, and proved to be the eventual game-winner.

Owego’s Sidney Taylor broke through to make it 2-1, but Young was up to the challenge, stopping three Owego attempts to preserve the victory.

Owego had the advantage in penalty corners 9-5 and shots at goal in regulation and overtimes 5-3. SVEC keeper Young had four saves in regulation before playing the role of hero in the shootout. Owego’s Lunn had three saves and two more in the shootout.

SVEC will “host” Marathon at Owego Saturday afternoon.

