Rude's return provides new threat for Wildcats

ATHENS — Before this year’s Rusty Rail game against Sayre, the last time Athens junior Karter Rude strapped on a helmet and stepped onto a football field as a player was way back in his 8th grade year.
That season would end in the very first game when he broke his collarbone, and football would be put on the back burner for Rude.
The itch to get back on the field finally got to Rude this year.
“It wasn’t completely (the injury) because I was big into wrestling, I still am, but I really started missing it last year watching the games,” Rude said. “I’ve just always hung out with my friends and they all play football, and I didn’t see a reason why I shouldn’t have been playing football.”
It didn’t take long for Rude to shake off the rust.
The junior wide receiver has caught 16 passes for 262 yards so far this season as the Wildcats have started the 2020 campaign a perfect 3-0.
The hot start for Rude becomes even more impressive when you consider he never played wide receiver before this season.
“For him never being a wide receiver it’s absolutely crazy. I think he’s a huge (addition to the team) and he’s really helped out throughout the year,” Athens quarterback Mason Lister said.
Rude leaned on his brother and former Athens wide receiver Keegan Rude for some advice.
“He’s helped out a lot. Over quarantine, when we were all together, we were out in the backyard playing football all the time. Having my brothers by my side helping me really helped out a lot,” Rude said.
It also helps to have one of your best friends throwing you the ball.
“We’re like best friends. We are always together. We know how each other work and we can just relay that to the football field,” Rude said.
“The trust has been there since day one and it’s great to have him out there,” Lister added.
For Lister, the addition of Rude just added to the weapons he has at his disposal — including Shayne Reid, JJ Babcock and Caleb Nichols.
“The speed and strength and having the height on the outside, it’s just threats all around the field. We can do go routes, we can do fades, we can do slants, it’s all there and the passing game has been on point all year,” Lister said.
“I think no one (player) can get keyed on just by themselves because then you have two other guys on the other side of the field making plays,” Rude added.
Both Rude and Lister are thrilled that Athens coach Jack Young decided to move to a more passing-oriented offense this year.
“Coach Young has done a really good job of opening (the offense) up and letting Mason use his best skill which is his arm — he can throw the ball a mile,” Rude said.
“It’s been really good knowing that coach can trust me with throwing the ball in times that we need to, but the run game has always been there for us and I think it still is,” Lister said.
The Wildcats are in for their toughest test to date tonight when the Canton Warriors come to town — but Rude believes they will be prepared for the challenge.
“We’re all ready for it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.