Rushing
Rush Yards TDs Avg.
Aidan. Hauser, Wells. 16 201 4 201.0
Isaiah Firestine, Sayre 15 128 2 128.0
Dom Ayers, Troy 14 126 1 126.0
M. Mundrick, CMVT 28 115 0 115.0
Logan Henry, Wells. 5 105 1 105.0
Jake Shotwell, CVT 12 104 2 104.0
Carson Stiner, Canton 12 99 2 99.0
Passing
C-A Yds T-I Rating
Isaac Keane, Wells. 5-7 84 2-0 266.51
Dom Ayers, Troy 7-12 158 3-0 251.43
Uriah Baillie, Can. 7-13 168 1-1 172.40
Brayden Horton, Say. 12-22 148 4-0 171.05
Colt Litzelman, NP/M 13-18 83 1-0 129.29
Logan Almedia, Mont. 20-39 317 1-0 129.02
Seth Huyler, C. Valley 10-19 123 1-0 124.38
Mitchell Burke, Wyal. 6-14 120 1-1 124.14
Receiving
Rec. Yards TDs Avg.
Ben Knapp, Can. 4 142 1 142.0
Steven Prince, Mont. 10 134 1 134.0
M. Walters, Mont. 4 81 0 81.0
Colton Hands, Mont. 4 75 0 75.0
M. Madigan, Troy 1 71 1 71.0
H. Ben.-Fee, Tow. 2 66 0 66.0
O. Fitzwater, C. Valley 3 58 0 58.0
Ethan Miller, Sayre 4 56 2 56.0
Team
Offense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
Wellsboro 425 84 509 509.0
Sayre 319 181 500 500.0
Canton 258 168 426 426.0
Troy 188 158 346 346.0
Montgomery 13 317 330 330.0
Wyalusing 187 120 307 307.0
CMVT 224 20 244 244.0
Towanda 81 112 193 193.0
Athens 115 68 183 183.0
North Penn/Mansfield 86 83 169 169.0
Defense
Rush Pass Total Avg.
Sayre 112 34 146 146.0
CMVT 44 111 155 155.0
Wellsboro 41 123 164 164.0
Wyalusing 57 139 191 191.0
Canton 81 112 193 193.0
North Penn/Mansfield 158 132 290 290.0
Athens 226 113 339 339.0
Muncy 276 107 283 283.0
Montgomery 319 120 439 439.0
Towanda 258 168 426 426.0
