The year was l971. On Thanksgiving Day we received 21 inches of snow in Williamsport. In those days we traveled from Williamsport to Armenia Mountain in the Canton area to hunt deer. My father grew up in Alba so we knew the area well. We often hunted rabbits in the Canton area.
On first day of buck season there were three of us hunting together, including John Mosher and his brother-in-law Larry Feist. We positioned ourselves in preselected stands and waited for daylight. I was along a stone wall and John and Larry were on stand on either side of me. We knew those stands were productive. The cover was thick with old pastures which had reverted to woods and thickets.
At 0642 I spotted a huge buck standing in an open area just thirty yards below me. When I fired, I could see the glow at the muzzle of my rifle. It was just 3 minutes past legal shooting time. I saw the buck run toward that stone wall, maybe another 30 yards below me. I could not see the animal and did not know for sure if I killed him. That is where it got very interesting and I witnessed a “once in a lifetime” experience.
We always agreed that it was best to stay in our stands the first morning; unless of course you had a deer down. Now as then, one could only kill one buck per year. I stayed seated on a fire ring and could see over the stone wall and in some places through it. I did not move until 0730. In those 45 minutes I saw four or five bucks and several does that came within 20 yards of the stone wall. They all laid down and I could actually see them chewing their cud just like a cow.
No other hunters moved those deer. What to do? Finally at 0730 I stood up and the deer moved away from my position both left and right of me. Unfortunately neither John or Larry saw any bucks. It did not take long to find my buck; a beautiful 9 point with an 18 inch spread. Unlike today with bigger bucks being killed with antler restrictions, that buck was my biggest buck kill.
Later that morning, it took all of us to drag that deer downhill about 400 yards to our vehicle. One fellow carried all three rifles and the other two dragged the deer. The deep snow caused us to stop frequently. I will always remember how those deer came near to me and simply laid down like cows. As you can imagine, it was an experience of a lifetime.
Get outdoors and enjoy all things in nature that God gives us to enjoy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.