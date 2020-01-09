ATHENS — In what looked like a classic host Athens put together a string of wins from 285 to 126 and got wins at 152 and 160 to ice a 36-33 win over Towanda in Northern Tier League mat action Thursday night.
The match opened at 182 where Athens Alex West gave his team a 6-0 lead with a four-minute, 22-second pin of Towanda’s Lacin Terry.
Towanda’s Clay Watkins topped Athens’ Ben Pernaselli 4-3 at 195 to cut Athens’ lead in half and Aaron Herlt accepted a forfeit at 220 for the Black Knights to take a 9-6 lead.
That lead didn’t last long as Keegan Braund knotted the match at 9-9 with a 5-3 win over Towanda’s Alex Perez at 285.
The next 21 points went to Athens.
Kyler Setzer topped Towanda’s Shane Atwood by fall at the 1:28 mark at 106, and at 113 Jake Courtney surprised Towanda’s Tyler Hawley by handing him a 9-6 defeat.
Athens’ Gavin Bradley needed 1:37 to pin Towanda’s MyKee Nowell at 120 and, at 126, Kaden Setzer won by fall in 1:02 over Towanda’s Garrett Chapman.
Down 30-9, Towanda tried to get back into the match.
The Knights’ Wyatt Delamater pinned Lucas Forbes in 1:05 at 132. Skyler Allen picked up a win by fall over Brandon Jennings in 2:17 at 138, and Evan Johnson added a 1:26 pin win over .Warner Dorman. That win got the Black Knights within 30-27 with three matches to go.
Athens fans were willing to rest easier when Karter Rude downed Towanda’s Joe Vanderpool 8-2 for a 33-27 lead. Then Athens’ Zach Stafursky beat Towanda’s Will Bowen 12-6 to seal the win.
Towanda’s Spencer Jennings set the final score with a 1:37 pin win over Riley Hall.
Athens, 5-0 in NTL matches, continues to chase undefeated Canton (6-0) and will host the Warriors at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.
With the loss, Towanda falls to 4-1 in league action and will host Troy at 7 p.m. tonight.
