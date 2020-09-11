SAYRE — Sayre’s boys soccer squad struggled last season. The first struggle was with numbers that allowed just one, maybe two substitutions. Playing in a very competitive league also left the Redskins facing significant challenges.
The result was a 3-13 season and as head coach Greg Hughey said, “When you’re 3-13, everybody’s above you.”
That said, the 2020 squad is in a good place with a lot of experienced players back.
“It’s good because we have three seniors and a bulk of juniors who are back this year. We have a lot of experience but we’ve mixed in some talented freshmen too. I’m excited to see how they’re going to mix in with the team and fill a couple of spots from a couple of seniors who left last year.”
Hughey said his guys did a lot more offseason work from the weight room to open field workouts — and even worked on some aspects of the game via Zoom.
“We did weightlifting over the winter. We did a lot of foot skills via Zoom during the pandemic, and we came down here (Riverfront Park) for open field and these guys were more committed to open field than last year.”
Hughey noted that they had several players routinely at those open field workouts.
“They worked on all of the stuff they needed to. We just monitored temperature, hand sanitizing and wearing a mask. Just getting them a little bit more committed, a little bit more serious and talking a little bit more about what goals we want to accomplish this year. Having a nice nucleus of kids helps out.”
The team’s top players return as a group with seniors Cody VanBenthuysen, and Conor Young, junior Mason Hughey, sophomore Brayden Post, and freshman Alex Campbell leading the way.
Also back are senior Jiayang Huang; juniors Robert Forbes, Gunner McCutcheon, Trevor Campbell, Dylan Yale; and sophomores Cole Gelbutis and Patrick Shaw.
In addition to Alex Campbell, there are also other solid newcomers vying for starts and playing time. They are first-year senior Patrick Franqui and freshmen Braylon DeKay Aiden Ennis and Austin Benjamin.
Coach Hughey is happy to see more quality depth on the practice field.
“We have a good mix of seniors, juniors, sophomores and freshman,” he said. “I expect the league to be as competitive as ever.”
Of course, coming off a rough 2019 season means that this year’s expectations are higher. Hughey noted that his team had some leads last season that they let slip away late in games. Having just 12-13 available players may have played a part in that, but those games have stayed with the players. Perhaps those close losses were motivating aspects for the Redskins.
“I think that, with what we have coming back and what we have to fill in, we’re only going to get better. We have a lot to work. I think they have high expectations for themselves but they know the challenges that are ahead of them, too,” the Sayre coach said.
The opener will be at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at home against Towanda.
“It’s high school students. You never know what’s going to happen the first game. We could go out and be over-confident and get tanked or we could play a good game. I’m hopeful. Every team in the NTL’s good this year. We’re taking it slow and steady and we’re going to play it game by game.”
Hughey said that the longer preseason hasn’t blunted his team’s enthusiasm.
“I think these guys are ready to go.”
We’ll see how ready on Tuesday.
