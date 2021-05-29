WAVERLY — College coaches from Utica Collega and collegiate staffs and high school coaches from across the Northeast will be holding a TNT (Technique ‘N’ the Trenches) camp at Waverly High School on Wednesday, June 2 and Thursday, June 3 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Utica College Head Coach Blaise Faggiano is the Camp Director for this session.
The camp will be conducted in “uppers.” Campers must supply their own helmets, chin straps, shoulder pads, jerseys and mouthpieces. It is recommended that campers wear cleats suitable for the playing surface. The focus will be on offensive and defensive line skill development and will feature one coach per five campers.
The fee for the two-day camp is $80. For more information contact Waverly Head Football Coach Jason Miller.
