If you are a deer hunter and have more venison from your kill(s) than you want or need, consider donating that meat to Hunters Sharing the Harvest.
Hunters Sharing the Harvest was founded in l991. John Plowman, a life member and past president of the Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association was one of the founders of this program. You can find all you need to know about how the program works, costs involved, sponsors and local participating butcher shops. A lot of deer hunters enjoy venison; surprisingly to me, some do not.
Many local deer hunters whom I know are already supporting HSH with their annual donations of venison. This year, the need by food banks is higher than ever due to the downturn in the economy and the loss of jobs.
The main way to support HSH is of course to donate your deer to HSH. There is no fee charged to the hunter. The fees are covered by donations from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Pennsylvania Game Commission, Friends of the NRA, PA United Bow Hunters, various gas industry companies, the Safari Club and numerous other organizations and individuals. The hunter simply signs a donor receipt which is provided by the butcher.
The other way you can support Hunters Sharing the Harvest is with a monetary contribution. The title of the program is: Buck for the Pot Campaign. $10 provides 40 meals; $25 provides 100 meals etc. The address is: HSH, Attn; John Plowman, Executive Director, 6780 Hickory Lane; Harrisburg, PA 17112.
The venison provided is all ground up into deer burger in one to three pound bags. Here is a list of local deer processors participating in HSH: Bryans Meat Cutting & Butcher Shop; 8861 Springfield Road, Milan, Pa. 570-888-1615; BJ’s Deer Cutting, 4518 SR 154, Canton, Pa. 570-673-8057; Bruce’s Custom Meat Processing, 966 Hullett Road, Athens, Pa. 570-888-1615.
A full list of sponsors, butcher shops and other information can be obtained by going on this website: www.sharedeerorg. HSH has been able to get over 1.5 million pounds of venison since l991; a most impressive number. I am delighted to promote this program since many folks do not know about and some folks do not think much of the hunting fraternity.
Hunters who donate a deer will received a letter of thanks and an official Hunters Sharing the Harvest decal.
Get out and enjoy all things that Almighty God gives to us in the outdoors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.