It has been just over a year since the Pennsylvania wrestling family lost legendary photographer Bill Ennis to cancer.
His legacy will live on forever as the North Section and District IV Hall of Fame photographer touched so many lives through his work in the sport of wrestling.
The Morning Times wanted to remember Bill during the North Section Tournament and reached out to several people to give their thoughts on the Hall of Fame photographer:
Ed Boardman
(Local Photographer)
“Bill is missed terribly. It’s only been a year and I’ve already caught myself a ton of times looking back at our discussions on photography and local sports and wishing he was around to share more with him.
Bill was a great friend and a mentor. There was nothing better than going down to Hershey for the wrestling championships and seeing what he turned out the next day. His photography would challenge you. It still does.
Bill loved local sports but I think everyone knew wrestling was his favorite. As quiet of a guy that he seemed, he had no problems going up to coaches, wrestlers or parents prior or after events and talking about wrestling. He was very well respected in our area and beyond. He loved the kids. He loved documenting their achievements. He was a great story teller, too.
Last year was hard. It was the first time in about two decades I wouldn’t sit matside with Bill. I’m sure this year won’t be any easier.”
Tom Elling
(Pennsylvania Wrestling Handbook)
“Bill Ennis was a dedicated Northern Tier sports fan. He covered it all and told magnificent stories with his photographs.
He loved his whole area and they loved him back. Bill was well-respected by his fellow photographers and journalists. Bill was named “Photographer of the Year” in 2014 by Wrestling USA Magazine.
I would run across him at football, little league baseball and especially wrestling events. He especially enjoyed coming to our wrestling breakfasts and bringing his great friend Clarke Davis. I miss sitting on the floor of the Giant Center during state wrestling and joking back and forth with him.”
Dave Post
(Morning Times Sports Editor)
“Bill and I didn’t work together often, but whenever we did he was unfailingly friendly — always with a smile. That he was a great photographer goes without saying. The world was diminished by his loss.”
Mitch Rupert
(Williamsport Sun Gazette Sports Writer)
My favorite conversations with Bill Ennis had nothing to do with wrestling. I loved to ask him about his cherished Ford Galaxie. I enjoyed asking him about his dad, a World War II veteran who he was so proud of.
Sure, there were the occasional conversations about wrestling. There were updates passed back and forth when I couldn’t make it up North or he couldn’t come down South. But I was always more interested in what made Bill tick as a person, and it’s why I asked about the other aspects of his life.
He loved setting up behind his camera and freezing a moment in time. And no matter what he was capturing, he just wanted to share it with the people who were involved, or people he knew would be interested.
What makes a man do that? What makes a man traipse to gymnasiums all over Northeast Pennsylvania, or to unknown ballfields in the summer, and take pictures?
I learned over the years I knew Bill that he did it because he loved it. He loved the way people responded to his work. He loved capturing the joy, the grit and the determination of sports. He loved capturing the beauty of nature. His eye for a good photo was his superpower.
Wherever Bill went, he smiled. More importantly, wherever he went, everyone else smiled. He brought joy to a world which moves at a breakneck pace day in and day out. When we often fail to slow down an absorb the moment, Bill made sure to capture it on film or digitally so we’d never forget it.
I was fortunate enough to be inducted into the District 4 Wrestling Hall of Fame the same year Bill was. I’ll never forget getting a phone call from him and hearing the glee in his voice as he spoke of an honor he couldn’t quite seem to comprehend. He didn’t take photos and share them for the recognition. He did it because he loved to do it, and he did it because he loved doing something nice for others. And to be forever remembered among the great athletes and great contributors in one of the most celebrated wrestling districts in the state was something he was immeasurably grateful for.
Walking into the Magic Dome every winter isn’t the same without Bill. I miss his smile. I miss our chats. I miss his work. I miss seeing the joy his work brought to others.
Mostly, I just miss my friend. And I’m so proud to be able to call Bill Ennis my friend.
Bill Sexton
(Towanda Wrestling Coach)
Bill was a wrestling guy. He did wrestle at Towanda and he did work here with the local newspaper and then his own stuff that he began doing, so it was kind of Towanda based, but in general Bill was a statewide and a national wresting contributor.
He was just a great guy in terms of the way he was able to publicize the sport and promote the sport with his photography and his writing too. His writing gets kind of underplayed because you normally saw his pictures everywhere, but his blog that he had going there at the end was tremendous and I remember him writing the “Wrestler’s Corner” in some of the local stuff when I first got here. He was one of the early guys doing that.
