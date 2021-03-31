WAVERLY — There are 3-0 volleyball matches and there are 3-0 volleyball matches.
Some are never in doubt while others include tight sets that could go either way.
In Tuesday night’s 3-0 sweep of the host Wolverines, Newark Valley had to survive set points in two of the sets — both of which went into the volleyball equivalent of overtime — to get the win.
Waverly had set point twice in the opener before the Cardinals rallied for a 28-26 win. The second set was never in question as N.V. won 25-15. The third set was more like the first set with Waverly holding set point again only to see the visitors rally for a 27-25 win.
“I think they’re getting better and better with every game,” said Meyers of the 2-4 Wolverines. “I keep saying it but I’m still super proud of them because we had such a short amount of time. They are putting the effort in and have such great attitudes.”
While the first and third sets were near carbon copies, the difference between those and the second set was like night and day.
“In the first game there was a silly error. In the second, I think they were so pumped up by the first one then they came down and they lost. They had to get back up for the third.”
The next step for this young squad is to learn to finish.
“That’s what I tell them all the time,” said Meyers. “As a coach you run into that a lot, where you get to that point and just have to finish the game.”
Several Waverly players did really well in defeat. Caitlin Bakely had Newark Valley off balance and finished with 13 service points that included six aces. Emilee Little’s serves were also a challenge as she has seven points with three aces.
Also for Waverly, Aryan Peters had seven assists and six points with four aces and Michaela Lauper matched Lillie Kirk — who led Waverly with four kills — with seven digs.
For Newark Valley, Grace Gardner and Emma Graves had seven kills each with the latter adding six digs. Allie Wandell also had six digs and added 14 assists and five aces.
JV: Newark Valley won the first two sets 25-19 and 25-13 to take the match. The host Wolverines won the exhibition set 25-21.
Maddy Olmstead led Waverly with 12 points and four aces, Lainey Teeter had 11 points, six on aces; and Brilynn Belles packaged four service points, three on aces, and matched Ashlen Croft for the team lead in kills with three.
Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.
Tioga 3, Newfield 0
TIOGA — The Tioga Tigers volleyball team took down the Newfield Trojans in a clean sweep for the second time this season after defeating them in three sets on St. Patrick’s Day. The Tigers won the sets on Tuesday by scores of 25-20, 25-8, and 25-16.
The first set was close for the Tigers as it was the first time they played against the Trojans two weeks ago. After that, the Tigers dominated in the last two sets thanks to an impressive showing up front.
The Tigers also played well at the service line as Molly Bombard led Tioga with an outstanding nine aces. She also finished with seven assists and totaled 14 service points. Ari Manwaring followed close behind with 13 service points. Julia Bellis and Emme Hall had 4 kills each.
Tioga is still undefeated in IAC play at 4-0 with a 4-1 overall record. They will be back on the court when the host Candor on Thursday night.
