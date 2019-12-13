Waverly ruled the roost in bowling in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference for a long time. Waver.y’s guys won 15 years in a row and the Lady Wolverines won eight straight.
Both of those streaks ended last season and the Wolverines would like to get back to the top.
Tioga’s boys won the league title last season and are now among the hunted. Tioga’s ladies were fourth last season but, as is the case with Waverly’s teams, both have a number of returning players to help in the cause.
TIOGA TIGERS
Coach: Kathy Pond
BOYS
Record last season: 53-7 and IAC champions for the first time.
Returning players: Senior- Ty Middendorf; Juniors- Rocco Fariello, and Kolton Pond; sophomores- Dylan Slater and Alex Middendorf.
Newcomers: Sophomores- Reed Cook, Dakota Hartman and Jarrett Myers; Freshmen- Gage Cain and Frank Chapman.
Thoughts on this year’s team: Coach Pond knows the season will be challenging.
“I believe it will take a whole team effort on the boys side and some hard work this season for these boys to achieve the same success that the team did last year but it can be done,” said Pond. “Some of these boys are extremely solid bowlers and if everyone bowls to their full potential and works hard, they can achieve great things.
Thoughts on the league: The IAC is always tough and I’m not expecting anything different this season.
Player to watch: Kolton Pond had a great season last year by going to states and finishing 42nd. We’re hoping for a return to states. We will see how the season goes.
GIRLS
Record last season: 21-39, fourth place in small school division.
Returning Players: Seniors:-Mackenzie Macumber and Bailey Elston, Juniors- Millie Grantham and Destini Sweet.
Newcomers: Junior- Cassie Birney; Freshmen- Jaime Card, Caroline Chapman, DeAnna Relyea, and Bobbi Jo Tarbox.
Thoughts on this year’s team: “On the girls side we have some ground to cover but I’m excited to see these girls grow and develop as a team throughout the season as they gain more knowledge of the sport,” said the coach. “Several of the girls are new to the team and to bowling, but they have been willing to step up and do what it takes to learn the sport of bowling and are eager to excel at it. These girls are going to be a force to recconed with in a few years if they stay together as a team. They work well together and have a desire to do well.”
———
WAVERLY WOLVERINES
Coach: Pete Girolamo.
Assistant coaches: Greg Joseph, Donnie Wainwright
Returning players
Boys: Derrick Canfield; Zach Vanderpool; Matt Mauersberg; Ashton Pritchard; Richard Stevens; Carter Hayes; Cody Blackwell.
Girls: Mackenzie Plose; Morgan Lee; Megan Lee; Rachel Houseknecht; Rachel Houseknecht; Sadie VanAllen
Newcomers
Boys: Jacob Forrest; Landyn Gunderson; Ethan Roberts; Cayden Turcsik and Candon Westervelt.
Girls: Taylor Akins; Shantilly Decker; Sage Garrison; Haley Kittle; Taylor Thomas.
Thoughts on this year’s team: “We’re one match at a time and just trying to get better,” said Girolamo. “The “big house” (IAC Kickoff Tournament) showed us that the boys are the best team in the league right now. That doesn’t mean we will be at the end. The “big house” showed us that the girls are the second-best team in the league right now and it’s not even close. Union Springs is 300 pins better than us so we have a lot of work to do if we want our girls team to get that bid.”
Thoughts on the league: The big thing with the league is that the regular season champion gets an automatic bid to the state qualifier. Everybody else has to either finish first or second in the class sectional in order to advance.
“Those automatic bids translate into IAC titles,” said the coach. “We have a lot of work to continue to do with the boys if we want that automatic bid.”
