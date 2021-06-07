ELMIRA — When playing against one of the best teams in the state — Notre Dame is tied atop the New York State Class C rankings with Deposit/Hancock — you better bring your “A” game if you’re going to pull off the upset.
Tioga didn’t have that “A” game Saturday and dropped a 6-1 decision to the Crusaders in the Interscholastic Athletic Conference championship game.
Tioga had six hits to seven for Notre Dame, but the Tigers also had an uncharacteristic six errors to one for the Crusaders.
“We talked about ‘we put it in the past. It is what it is. We move on to sectionals.’ We could have given them a better game, I’m sure of that,” said Tioga Head Coach Heather Klossner. “We made some mistakes that are unacceptable and I talked to the girls about being mentally tougher. When you play high level teams and they try to get in your head you can’t let that happen.”
Tioga, the Small School champion, gave up two first-inning runs and was never able to answer the charge of Large School champion Notre Dame.
Ava Mustico started Notre Dame out with a single and went to second on a ground out. The next batter — Olivia Switzer — should have been the second out, but reached on an error that sent Mustico to third. Madison Fargo, on to run for Switzer, took second without a throw. Tioga almost got out of it after a pop fly out, but another Tioga error on a ground ball allowed both runners to score.
Tioga had an opportunity to get on the board in the second after Austyn Vance led off and reached on a three-base error. With Vance on third and no outs, Switzer, who finished with 10 strikeourts and just one walk, got a popped bunt and two strikeouts to leave Vance at third.
In the Tioga third, the Tigers finally broke through for a run. Olivia Ayres connected for a one-out single and moved up a base on a ground out. Kindra Wessels then came through with a two-out single to right and sent Ayres home.
In the Tioga fourth, Alissa Hine doubled to center with one out and went to third on a ground out, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize.
Notre Dame finally answered Tioga’s run in the home half of the fourth. With one down, Izzy Griffin lined a single to center. Again Tioga nearly escaped, getting the second out with Griffin now on third. But Madison Gleason came through with a two-out RBI single and went to second on the throw. Mustico followed with a fly ball that was ruled an error and Notre Dame led 4-1.
Notre Dame upped its lead to 5-1 in the fifth on a massive drive over the left field fence, over the grass and into the parking lot by Lawson Bigelow.
Tioga had one last chance to get back into the game. In the top of the sixth, Tioga got back-to-back singles by Wessels and Mykenzie Thetga, who gave way to courtesy runner Emily Sindoni. When Vance walked on a 3-2 count, the Tigers had the bases loaded with no outs.
Then Switzer was at her best, fanning the next three Tioga players to step into the batter’s box and leave some frustrated Tigers in her wake.
Notre Dame added another run in the sixth on a two-out single, a steal and an error, but the win had been effectively sealed.
Wessels led Tioga (11-4) with two singles and the RBI. Hine had a double and Ayres had a single and the run. Adding a single each were Abby Foley, and Thetga.
Wessels allowed seven hits without a walk, struck out four and only two of Notre Dame’s runs were earned.
Mustico had three hits for the Crusaders and scored twice. Bigelow had two hits including the homer, a run and an RBI; Griffin had a hit and a run; Gleason had a hit, a run and an RBI; and Fargo scored a run.
Waverly 3, Owego 2, 8 inn.
WAVERLY — Waverly Head Coach Brian Wendela thought his team might need one more win to reach the Section IV Class B playoffs. The team took care of that piece of business in softball’s version of overtime and now we wait to see if Waverly’s 8-10 record will get the Wolverines in.
The teams tied 1-1 in regulation.
Owego scored in the top of the eighth, leaving the Wolverines behind the 8-ball.
Michaela Lauper led Waverly off with a double to center and scored in a Sidney Tomasso RBI single. Olivia Robinson sacrificed Tomasso to second and Aubrey Ennis ended it with an RBI single.
Waverly had seven hits, led by Robinsons two singles and a triple. Tomasso had one hit and two runs; Lauper had the double and run; Ennis had her single and RBI; and Bella Romano added a single.
Hali Jenner gave up seven hits and three walks, fanning four. Both of Owego’s runs were earned.
