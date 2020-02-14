VESTAL — Waverly’s girls bowling team had a good day at the lanes Friday, but a few other teams were even better as the Wolverines placed fourth at the Class C sectional.

Oxford/Greene came out on top with a score of 2,662 and was followed by Union Springs/Port Byron with 2,622 pins.

Susquehanna Valley finished at 2,535 and Waverly finished with a 2,525.

“We bowled as well as we could,” said Waverly Coach Pete Girolamo. “We did well. It was a great year. I’m proud of them. It’s sad to see the seniors go.”

Victoria Houseknecht led Waverly with a 564 that included a 200 and a 185; and Rachel Houseknecht had a 530 that started with a 194 and added a 186.

Also for Waverly, Morgan Lee had a 486 that she finished off with a 196 after starting the game with five straight strikes; Shantilly Decker wrapped her 473 with a 179; and Sadie VanAllen opened a 472 series with a career high game of 211.

Note: Due to computer malfunctions at the site, no other information was available as of press time.

