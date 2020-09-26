ATHENS — Athens’ Lady Wildcats soccer squad got its second win in as many days Friday, downing Wyalusing 1-0.
The Wildcats controlled the game throughout, getting off 13 shots and allowing just four.
The one shot that made the difference came from Emma Roe off an assist from Mya Thompson.
Athens held a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks ann Wildcats’ goalie Abby Champion had three saves.
Thursday
Athens 10, Northeast 4
ATHENS — Athens’ annual Pink Game was a classic no contest as Athens rolled to a 10-4 win over Northeqast Bradford on Thursday.
Athens got off 19 shots but had no corner kicks. Northeast touched off five shots and took eight corner kicks.
Emma Roe torched the Warriors with four goals and three assists. Norah Reid added three goals, Hannah Walker had two goals, Hannah Blackman finished with a goal and an assists and Ally Thoman had two assists.
Athens is scheduled to visit Wyalusing at 10 a.m. this morning.
Boys Soccer
Athens 3, Williamson 0
WILLIAMSON — The score may have been 3-0, but Athens’ boys soccer team ran roughshod over Williamson, holding the Warriors to four shots on goal.
Tyler Chambers gave Athens a 1-0 lead 24:26 into the contest with an assist by Colby Blakeman and that score held at halftime.
Nate Quinn made it 2-0 at the 34:32 mark of the second half and Chambers hit at 39:57.
Athens is slated to at play Sayre at 1 p.m. today.
Volleyball
Athens 3, Williamson 0
ATHENS — The Lady Wildcats won the sets by scores of 25-13, 25-17 and 25-18 to get the sweep.
Kayleigh Miller had 23 assists and Jenny Ryan added six assists. Kylee Jayne, Taylor Walker and Ally Martin were the prime beneficiaries with six, five and five kills, respectively, and Leah Liechty netted four kills. Taylor Fields had 15 digs and a team-high four aces.
Athens is scheduled to host Northeast Bradford at 7:15 p.m. on Monday.
Wyalusing 3, Sayre 3
SAYRE — The Lady Redskins battled Wyalusing for five hard sets before falling 3-2.
Wyalusing won the first, set 25-12, the third 25-19 and 15-9. Sayre won the second set 25-21 and the fourth 25-19.
Alexis Frisbie recorded 26 digs for Sayre. Elizabeth Boyle had 37 assists, Gabrielle Shaw logged eight kills and Gabby Randall had five kills and three blocks.
Also for the Redskins, Emma Smith had 10 assists; and three aces and Gianna Quattrini had four kills and three aces.
Sayre is scheduled to host Towanda at 7 p.m. Monday.
