ATHENS — Friday night’s Athens-Wyalusing boys basketball contest came down to about an inch.
At the end of a game Wyalusing led almost throughout, Athens junior JJ Babcock put the Wildcats on his back and Athens mounted a big comeback to trip Wyalusing 52-51.
It was almost all for naught. After a timeout with 4.3 seconds left, Wyalusing’s Blake Morningstar grabbed a last half-second offensive rebound and put it up only to see it sit on the rim — then fall off.
“Trying to give the guys some positives in the locker room, we were joking and I told the guys ‘at Wyalusing, that’s in all day,’” said Wyalusing Coach Brent Keyes. “These rims are tight and our rims are a little bit looser. That’s part of the game. You don’t lose the game there. It was a heads-up play by the kid to even get the shot off, so credit Blake for being there and trying to make a play.”
Keyes said his team didn’t play well enough to win down the stretch.
“They play the games for four (quarters) and we weren’t good enough the last four minutes of the game. That’s on us,” said Keyes. “We gave too many possessions away down the stretch. We didn’t close out and get the last couple of rebounds. Maybe we just didn’t get enough attack at the rim late and let them creep back into it.”
Creep might not be the right word.
With Athens down 48-37, JJ Babcock kicked in the door, took what he wanted, and stormed out. Babcock had 11 of his 21 points in the last 4:14 of the game, scoring on a drive with harm, converting his own steal, cashing in after an offensive rebound and draining two free throws with 10.7 seconds left that would stand as the final points of the game and send his team to a one-point win.
“They’ve been like this all year,” said Athens Coach Jim Lister of his squad. “The one thing I will say about them is that they don’t quit. They keep playing hard right to the end. We didn’t play good basketball for 3 1/2 quarters. It reminded me of the Wellsboro game. It was the same thing. We’re not making layups, we’re not making free throws, we’re not playing defense. We’re not doing the things we need to do to win.”
Athens trailed by seven after the first quarter and nine at the half. The Wildcats really never mounted a charge until the last 4:14.
“There’s something about the fourth quarter,” said Lister. “They pick it up and start doing the things they’re supposed to do. We’re going to be a tough out for everybody.”
Troy Pritchard added nine points for Athens and Tucker Brown dropped in seven points.
Also for Athens, Mason Lister and Nalen Carling had five points each with James Benninger Jones adding four and Griffen Stein one.
Wyalusing exhibited more balance. Isaiah Way led with 12 points and Mitchell Burke added 11 points.
Also for the Rams, Hunter Moss had seven points, Grayden Cobb popped for six points; Morningstar finished with five; Kashawn Cameron and Abram Bennett finished with four points each and Lucas Milne had two.
Athens will visit North Penn/Liberty on Tuesday.
———
Wellsboro 64, Sayre 45
WELLSBORO — Dom Fabbri netted 16 points for Sayre, but Wellsboro had a trio of players tickle the twin for double digits to win at home.
The game was close in the first half. The host Green Hornets led 12-7 after a quarter and the lead still stood at five — 28-23 — at the half.
Wellsboro started to get some distance in the third an brought it home from there.
Fabbri had nine of his 16 points in the first half to keep the Redskins in the game.
For a Wellsboro team without a senior on the roster, junior center Liam Manning had 13 of his game-high 18 points in the second half and Darryn Callahan had nine of his 13 in the same span. Peyton McGuire finished with 14 points and Conner Adams had nine points.
Sayre got eight points from Connor Young, seven points from Matt Lane and six points from Jackson Hubbard.
Sayre will host Troy on Tuesday.
