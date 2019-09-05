Players to watch
Walton: 19-QB/FS Dylan Jacob (6 ints on D); 20-WR Kyle Wright; 22-RB/CB Alex Brooker; RB/OLB 25-Nick Lameroux; 33-RB/MLB Skylar Pesout; 51- C/DTJordan Blincoe ; 80-TE/DE Cody Ray
Tioga: 8- RB/WR Mason Boozer; 24-QB/CB Brady Worthing; 26-RB/SS Emmett Wood; 53- C/DE Dominic Wood; 55- G/DE Thomas Cook
———
Fast facts:
Walton: The Warriors have a storied history. During the Jim Hoover years, the Warriors won 318 games. The 41-year run included five unbeaten seasons and state titles in 1994 and 2007, a year in which Walton went 13-0 and scored 707 points while allowing 46. That year, Walton beat Ticonderoga 64-6 in the state final.
Tioga: The Tigers have had Walton’s number in recent years, last falling to the Warriors in 2010. This game could be a preview of the Section IV Class D title game as both are among the favorites. Tioga has won seven of the last eight Section IV Class D titles and is 94-21 during Head Coach Nick Aiello’s tenure.
———
2018 record
Walton: 6-3
Tioga: 9-3
———
Five-year record
Walton: 30-14
Tioga: 42-15
———
Last five meetings
2018: Tioga 35, Walton 0
2015: Tioga 47, Walton 20
2012: Tioga 33, Walton 8
2011: Tioga 19, Walton 18
2010: Walton 16, Tioga 6
