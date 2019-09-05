Players to watch

Walton: 19-QB/FS Dylan Jacob (6 ints on D); 20-WR Kyle Wright; 22-RB/CB Alex Brooker; RB/OLB 25-Nick Lameroux; 33-RB/MLB Skylar Pesout; 51- C/DTJordan Blincoe ; 80-TE/DE Cody Ray

Tioga: 8- RB/WR Mason Boozer; 24-QB/CB Brady Worthing; 26-RB/SS Emmett Wood; 53- C/DE Dominic Wood; 55- G/DE Thomas Cook

———

Fast facts:

Walton: The Warriors have a storied history. During the Jim Hoover years, the Warriors won 318 games. The 41-year run included five unbeaten seasons and state titles in 1994 and 2007, a year in which Walton went 13-0 and scored 707 points while allowing 46. That year, Walton beat Ticonderoga 64-6 in the state final.

Tioga: The Tigers have had Walton’s number in recent years, last falling to the Warriors in 2010. This game could be a preview of the Section IV Class D title game as both are among the favorites. Tioga has won seven of the last eight Section IV Class D titles and is 94-21 during Head Coach Nick Aiello’s tenure.

———

2018 record

Walton: 6-3

Tioga: 9-3

———

Five-year record

Walton: 30-14

Tioga: 42-15

———

Last five meetings

2018: Tioga 35, Walton 0

2015: Tioga 47, Walton 20

2012: Tioga 33, Walton 8

2011: Tioga 19, Walton 18

2010: Walton 16, Tioga 6

Load comments