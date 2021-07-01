WAVERLY— For a good portion of the game, the Waverly Minor Little League All-Star team held a lead over undefeated Big Flats at home on Wednesday. After leading 3-1, Waverly allowed six consecutive runs in the rain to drop a 7-3 contest at home in pool play competition.
After giving up a quick run in the top of the first, Waverly went to work quickly. They were able to sneak away with two runs; the first coming from Brody Lambert. He powered his way to home on a ball that sailed past home plate after getting on base with a walk. Two batters later, Axel Murray cracked a double into left field that brought home Brayden Bowman, giving Waverly a 2-1 advantage after the first frame.
In their next opportunity, Waverly built upon their lead with a run from Jax Myers, who scored from a sacrifice ground out from Lambert to put his team up two.
That was when Big Flats put it together on the offensive end. The visitors put up six runs over the course of the last four innings to become victorious with a four-run advantage. They generated their run from two runs in the third to tie it, followed by one in the fifth and three in the six. All three of Big Flat’s final runs came from errors at home plate.
Murray and Brycen Fiske were the only two players on Waverly’s side to record hits in the contest with one each. Players splitting the time on the mound for the minor squad were Lambert, Murray and Bowman, who all had their fair share of contributions on the offensive end.
Waverly will now regroup after a loss and will travel for another pool play contest on Thursday at 6 p.m. Their opponent to start out the new month will be Elmira Heights.
