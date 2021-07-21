Playoffs
Wednesday, July 21
1- Waverly 61, 8- Elmira 47
5- Watkins Glen 51, 4- Mansfield 43
3- Candor 50, 6- Towanda 44
2- Athens 54, 7- Troy 38
Semifinals
5- Watkins Glen 44, 1- Waverly 40
2- Athens 53, 3- Candor 42
Championship game
5- Watkins Glen 57, 2- Athens 43
