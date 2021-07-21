Playoffs

Wednesday, July 21

1- Waverly 61, 8- Elmira 47

5- Watkins Glen 51, 4- Mansfield 43

3- Candor 50, 6- Towanda 44

2- Athens 54, 7- Troy 38

Semifinals

5- Watkins Glen 44, 1- Waverly 40

2- Athens 53, 3- Candor 42

Championship game

5- Watkins Glen 57, 2- Athens 43

