SAYRE — Ice cold from the field in the first quarter, Sayre made a nice second-quarter comeback only to fall to North Penn/Mansfield 68-45 in Northern Tier League play Friday night.
NP/M simply couldn’t miss in the first eight minutes and Sayre couldn’t buy a bucket. Logan Tokarz and Dominick Garverick each had eight points in the first period as the Tigers took a 25-7 lead into the second quarter. Each would finish with 15 points to lead Mansfield. Jacob Evans added 11 points and Curtis Craig scored 10 for the Tigers.
Sayre got within 30-21 by halftime with a balanced attack but Mansfield pulled away with a 38-24 second-half run.
Corbin Brown had all 12 of his points in the third quarter to try to keep the Redskins in the game but the Tigers led 51-34 through three quarters.
Zach Moore added nine points for Sayre and Matt Lane had seven.
North Penn/Liberty 69, Athens 56
LIBERTY — Aaron Lane tickled the twine for 23 points for Athens, but NP/L opened an 18-11 lead after the first quarter and never looked back.
The host Mountaineers pulled away in each quarter, taking a 32-22 lead into the half and a 48-37 lead into the final eight minutes.
Brady Smith added six points for Athens and Keegan Rude had five points.
