The seniors on the Sayre High School baseball team were primed to make another run at a District IV title and a trip to the state playoffs.
The Redskins won the District IV championship in 2017 and 2018, and fell just short of making it three straight, losing a heartbreaker in the D4 finals last year.
They will not have the chance in 2020, as the spring sports season has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. Tom Wolf announced last week that Pennsylvania schools would be closed to in-person learning for the remainder of the school year.
“I kind of saw it coming,” Quinn Hanafin said. “I thought there was no way that we could hold off if all the colleges and everything were getting shut down. It’s rough.”
“I kind of expected it to happen eventually, after seeing everything with the college teams and the other schools. I kind of assumed it was going to happen sooner or later,” teammate Isaiah Firestine added.
Hanafin and Nic Ficarro will play college baseball at Lackawanna College and Mansfield University, respectively.
Hanafin said there was a sense of relief knowing he still has a future that includes baseball.
“I know that I’ll get to play more. It won’t be my last game or my last year,” he said.
Ficarro echoed that sentiment.
“I feel like there’s a lot more I can do to achieve what I want, and I feel like I have enough time to do so,” Ficarro said.
The rest of their senior teammates are not as lucky. They likely all played in their final game without even knowing it.
“That feeling of ‘oh, now what’ kind of hits you. It hasn’t really hit me hard yet, but I know it’s coming soon,” Firestine said. “It’s still absolutely devastating. We’ve been waiting so long to have our moments. You never really think about it until it’s there (and) it’s over.”
Zach Watkins also said he was upset about losing out on his senior season, but that he would value the times the team did have together.
“We’re glad we just got to even experience it at all, but it sucks that we didn’t end when we thought we would,” he said. “But we’re happy we even had the chance to play at all, at any level.”
Perhaps the biggest disappointment is not that the season is lost, but that they don’t know what they could have accomplished in their final season together.
“This was the final sports season we’d all be together. We’ve all been (playing sports) together since we were in kindergarten,” Watkins said. “We thought it was one last chance to really make some memories with each other.”
Ethan Miller felt that the team was ready to make another playoff run.
“It was really disappointing, knowing events like prom and graduation would be canceled, but baseball also. We had a really good team this year. We could have (gone) far,” he said. “I was really looking forward to this season to see how far we could go with the team that we had. We had young talent and experienced players.”
Hanafin and Ficarro are now dealing with the difficulties of practicing while everything is shut down.
“I’ve been trying to get some workouts in … It’s just hard because you’re not really allowed to be around people,” Ficarro said.
Meanwhile, the entire team is figuring out the transition to online classes and being able to have some sort of socialization.
“We’re all just trying to adjust to it. Obviously, we can’t go outside and do a lot right now, but we’re just trying to stay active and do what we can in our houses,” Watkins said. “(We’re) kind of just focusing on school, whether we’re all just talking about what we’re doing right now, whether we’re doing schoolwork on the computer. Trying to stay focused, stay active and finish this year.”
great article, Ryan...really enjoying your reporting. keep it up and stay well!
