TIOGA JUNCTION — Athens knew it would take a team effort to knock off Wyalusing and advance to the District 4 Class AA volleyball semifinals.
Not only did the Athens players give that effort, they went all out to keep the season going.
Athens won 3-1, taking the first set 25-20, the third set 25-11 and the fourth set 25-14. Wyalusing’s 27-25 win in the second set was the only negative on a great day.
“The girls played all out,” said Athens Head Coach Heather Hanson. “We had some great all-out effort.”
That included a pair of almost otherworldly nights by Athens players. Leah Liechty had 23 kills and Kayleigh Miller handed out 44 assists.
“I don’t know what the record is, but I’m pretty sure Kayleigh set a new record with the 44 assists, and Leah did with her 23 kills,” said Hanson, who also praised the play of Cassidy Stackpole, Taylor and Haley Barry. “They were stellar on defense,” she said.
Field had 30 digs and six aces; Barry had 10 kills and 17 digs; and Stackpole finished with 23 digs and 14 kills.
Athens, seeded fourth, will take on top-seeded North Penn/Liberty at Williamson at 5:30 on Tuesday. The winner will play either Towanda or Wellsboro at 7 p.m. Thursday night.
