Athens grad Burkhart earns starting spot for D1 Lehigh

With only 10 starting spots on a Division I wrestling team it’s important to take advantage of the opportunities in front of you.
For Athens grad AJ Burkhart one of those rare opportunities came up this year. Lehigh’s starter at 157 pounds, returning NCAA qualifier and two-time EIWA champ Josh Humphreys, suffered a season-ending knee injury which left an opening for the former Wildcat.
Burkhart took advantage of that chance as he won a wrestle-off against teammate Manzona Bryant on Thursday to earn the starting nod at 157 pounds for today’s match against Navy.
“(Humphrey) unfortunately tore his ACL in the beginning of the year which gave me the opportunity to get the starting spot, which obviously I knew I had to take advantage of and make the most out of the opportunity which I did this year. I’m ready to show that I can be a starting guy, too,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart, who was a state champ at Waverly before transferring to Athens, believes wrestling Humphrey in the room and getting to learn from him has helped make him a better wrestler.
“He’s a top 10 guy in the country. He’s real tough,” said Burkhart of Humphrey, who beat the Athens grad 4-2 and 8-1 in wrestle-offs last season. “I’ve been wrestling with Humph a lot in the room. Like I said, he’s a top 10 guy so he’s just been making me better.”
Every college wrestler has to make sacrifices in order to succeed, but that went to a new level this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For Burkhart, the coronavirus forced him to miss even more time than normal with his family, but in the end that sacrifice paid off.
“It feels really good getting the starting spot, but for sure this year and the whole COVID situation, it has made it really tough. I’ve been at school for I don’t know how long now,” he said. “I got to go home for a day for Thanksgiving, but that was it, no Christmas or anything, so I’ve just been grinding in the room trying to get better every day and (earn) this opportunity to be able to start for a D1 program and make a name for myself.”
Some high school wrestling fans here in the Valley may be surprised to see 157 pounds next to Burkhart’s name as the former Wildcat standout never wrestled higher than 126 in his senior year at Athens.
“Right when I got to college I put on a ton of weight ... I cut a lot of weight in high school. I should have just bumped up weight, but I learned in college just to get better at wrestling and wrestle near my weight,” said Burkhart, who placed fifth at Pennsylvania states his senior year. “Last year I wrestled 157 and it wasn’t really a cut. This year I got a bit bigger, I got up near (175 pounds), so the cut’s not easy but it’s doable and I think I’ll be good at this weight this year.”
Burkhart will make his official college debut in Annapolis, Maryland tonight at 6:30 p.m. when the Mountain Hawks take on Navy.
“It’s definitely going to be a little different,” said Burkhart on being in the starting lineup. “It’s not going to be too different this year honestly because there’s not going to be any fans. That kind of takes away from it, but it might help with the nerves a little bit to be honest to just go out there and do what I have to do and compete ... I would like the fans because it makes it more fun and a better match, but with no fans I think it’s kind of better to just focus on the match.”
The Athens grad, who missed Lehigh’s opener due to a COVID-related quarantine, has some lofty goals for this season.
“I’ve been wrestling with someone like Humph who is a top-10 guy every day. (I’m) definitely looking to go to conference, place and qualify for nationals and see where that goes,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart isn’t the only former Wildcat in the starting lineup for a Division I program as Brian Courtney, a two-time state champ from Athens, is also starting for the University of Virginia.
“I haven’t talked to Brian too much, but he’s doing real good down at Virginia, that’s awesome for him. And I finally broke the lineup now and that’s really cool just like you wrestled together in high school and now you’re both wrestling D1 together in college,” Burkhart said. “It shows that (we) had a really good program and Athens still has a really good program now. It’s cool seeing your teammates also succeed with you.”
