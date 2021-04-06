WESTFIELD— It came down to the wire for the Athens softball team on Monday night, narrowly slipping away with a 14-13 victory over Cowanesque Valley.
Audrey Hatch hit the ball in play at will going 4-for-5 with two runs batted in. Harley Sullivan did just as well at the plate going 3-for-4 with three runs batted in.
Caydence Macik was also a force to be reckoned with going 3-for-5 with four runs batted in. Lastly, Addy Repsher chipped in going 2-5 with three runs batted in.
Macik stole the show on the mound earning the win and finished with a line of two innings pitched, zero walks, four hits, and zero runs allowed.
The Entire Wildcat lineup batted well finishing with 16 hits, and played smart on offense with four stolen bases.
Athens is next in action tonight hosting Towanda at 6:30 p.m.
