S-VE's Bruehwiler to play soccer at D2 Daemen

SPENCER — The jump from high school to college athletics is always a challenge — and the higher the level, the more difficult it will be.
For Spencer-Van Etten’s Ava Bruehwiler, part of the reason she chose to continue her soccer career at Daemen College was because she knew playing at the Division II level would present a challenge.
“It will be tough for me. I’m not going in thinking that I’m going to have a starting spot or anything. I know I’m going to have to work for it. (Division II) will help me be a better player, whereas (Division III) it would be easier for me,” said Bruehwiler after signing her National Letter of Intent during a ceremony on Monday afternoon.
Bruehwiler will leave the Spencer-Van Etten/Candor soccer program as a four-time IAC All-Star First-Team selection. She finished her career with 48 goals and 25 assists.
“Ava is a coach’s dream,” said SVEC coach Kurt Bastian. “She loves to play the game of soccer and is dedicated to the sport year round. She is our most talented and technical player, while being our hardest worker in practice and in games.”
Bastian believes Bruehwiler will rise to the challenge of D2 soccer.
“Ava has a high soccer IQ, sees the field very well and is extremely competitive. She possesses a good first touch, can use either foot and distributes the ball very well,” he said. “Ava is also a talented 1-on-1 defender. She will be successful at the next level because of her technical ability, tactical knowledge, her versatility and her dedication and love of the game.”
Bruehwiler credited Bastian as well as her coach at the Soaring Capitals Soccer Club in Elmira with preparing her for the next level.
“Having two coaches really helped with two different people telling me how I can get better,” said Bruehwiler.
While choosing the right soccer program was important to Bruehwiler, the SVEC standout was also focused on academics when picking Daemen.
“It not only had the soccer aspect for me, it also had my major of being a (physical therapy) school. It’s a top PT school for me,” she said.
Bruehwiler chose Daemen, which sits outside of Buffalo, over Ithaca and Nazareth.
“I was looking at Ithaca, but I didn’t want to go there because it was too close ... I wanted to get away a little bit,” Bruehwiler said. “I was also looking at Nazareth, but when I visited, it didn’t feel right. When I visited Daemen, it fit right for me.”
Bruehwiler will leave S-VE with plenty of friends and memories, including some from her time playing with the combined Spencer-Van Etten/Candor squad.
“It was my first varsity year, so there was a lot more people than I thought there was going to be. I built a lot of friendships through that,” Bruehwiler said of the merger. “I’ve had a lot of close friendships with (Candor players) ... That will definitely stick.”
