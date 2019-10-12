WAVERLY — Sayre’s Junior Redskins rolled into Waverly Sunday and rolled away with two wins in Northern Tier Youth Football League play.
FLAG
Sayre and Waverly played to a tie.
Robert Henderson, Blake Bentley and Dallas Harbst scored touchdowns for Waverly.
“C”
Sayre 29, Waverly 0
Sayre scored a safety to open the scoring. Elliott Chilson would add touchdown runs of 36 yards and 1 yard in the first quarter to make the score 16-0. Chilson and Trenton Lynch added the extra points after the touchdown runs.
Chilson added touchdown runs of 17 and 35 yards in the second quarter to close out the scoring. Lyam Morningstar added an extra point in the second quarter.
Qwnton Taylor, Ricky Sindoni, Liam Barton and Brayden Bowman led Waverly on defense.
“B”
Sayre 18, Waverly 7
Nolan Raupers scored from two yards out to give Sayre the lead at 6-0 after a quarter.
Jayden Morningstar scored from five yards out to end the second quarter to make it 12-0.
Blake Zingeser scored on a two-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Sayre to make the score 18-0.
Waverly would score to open the fourth quarter on a Griffin Walter 17-yard pass to Chase Sinsabaugh. Brody Lambert passed to Walter for the extra point.
Jeremy Cleveland, Alex Murray and Lambert led Waverly on defense.
“A”
Waverly 6, Sayre 0
The game was what youth football is all about with both teams playing great football on both sides of the ball until the very end of the game.
Bryce Laforest scored on a 10-yard run in the second quarter for the days only score.
The Sayre offense was led by the rushing of Kaden Kithcart and Drayton Dekay, and passing of Hogan Shaw.
The Sayre defense was led by James Howey, Cooper Jones, Brendan Cooke and Kithcart.
The Waverly rushing attack was led by Brance Vanalstine, Laforest and Ben Shaw.
The defense was led by John Parker Larson, Tristan Campbell and Shaw. Laforest and Aiden Strope had interceptions for Waverly.
