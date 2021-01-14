Warriors top Redskins

CANTON — Host Canton opened a 22-14 lead after a quarter on the way to a 68-58 Northern Tier League win over Sayre Tuesday night.
Cooper Kitchen nailed a pair of treys in the first eight minutes for Canton, which also got six points from Colden Williams, who finished with 10 points.
Matt Lane led the charge for Sayre in the second period as the Redskins closed their gap to 34-29 at the half.
The Warriors ended the comeback bid in the second half with solid contributions from Tyler Jannone, who finished with 12 points and Isaiah Niemczyk, who had 12 of his game-high 19 points after the intermission.
Also for Canton, Kitchen had 13 points.
Sayre was paced by Dom Fabbri’s 18 points, Land added 13 and Zack Moore had 11 points.
In addition, Connor Young had eight points and Luke Horton matched Jackson Hubbard with four points each.
Sayre will host Wyalusing at 6 p.m. Friday.
