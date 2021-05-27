Sayre grad Hanafin heading to Junior College World Series

Sayre grad Quinn Hanafin is heading to the big show.
The Lackawanna College freshman helped the Falcons baseball squad capture Region 19 Division II and NJCAA Region XIX championships to earn a trip to the NJCAA Division II College World Series.
The former Redskins standout has hit for a .333 average with two home runs, five RBI and five runs scored in the postseason.
Hanafin acknowledged that COVID-19 and the protocols that come with it have made this year different, but he’s just happy to be playing ball.
“It’s been crazy. I’ve never really been in anything like it with all the new rules and stuff we have to work around, but other than that it’s been great — you know we just get to go out there and play baseball,” said Hanafin.
The transition from high school baseball to playing in college can be difficult. Hanafin admitted that it’s been a challenge, but he’s made it look pretty easy as he’s hitting hitting .356 this year with nine home runs and 39 RBI.
“Definitely the pitching and the speed of play. That’s really it. It’s a lot faster. You’ve got to be a lot more consistent,” Hanafin said on the difference between high school and college.
Not only has Hanafin had to deal with the transition from high school to college, but he’s also switched positions — going from shortstop with the Redskins to second base with the Falcons.
“It’s been pretty easy actually. I have a lot of time to get the ball to first, so I’m not rushed. That’s a big relief,” he said.
While he’s pretty busy with his own season, Hanafin has been following his former squad as they head deeper into the District 4 playoffs.
“I’ve been following them pretty closely. I got down to one of the games,” he said.
Hanafin said he learned a lot from his time with the Redskins, including what you need to do to be successful.
“Basically, if you want something you’ve got to work for it. There’s always a way ... find a way,” said Hanafin on some of those lessons.
This will be the fourth trip for Lackawanna College to the World Series, which includes an appearance in 2019. There was no tourmament last year due to the pandemic, so this is technically a second straight tournament bid.
Hanafin and the Falcons got some good advice from a former Falcon before heading to Enid, Oklahoma for the World Series.
“We got to talk to a kid from the 2019 team when they made it and he basically just said ‘the bus right may be horrible, but looking back at it, it’s going to be one of the things that you remember more than playing and more than anything really, so soak that up and really enjoy it,’” Hanafin said.
The Falcons will start the tournament on Saturday against Patrick Henry Community College (Virginia).
“Expectations are the same: Go in and try to win. It doesn’t change. Go in there, and no matter how, you’ve just got to try to win,” Hanafin said.
