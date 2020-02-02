SYRACUSE — For the third consecutive season — the entirety of its existence — the Tioga Tigers wrestling team has earned its way into the state dual championships.
With one of the better lightweight lineups in the state, the Tigers cruised to a first round victory over Nanuet of Section I by a team score of 72-13. The team recorded eight pins including ten straight wins from the 99 pound to 160 pound divisions.
In the second round of action, No. 5 Tioga went against No. 4 Mount Sinai from the Long Island area, which has won back-to-back state championships dating back to the start of the dual championships. The Mustangs trailed the Tigers by a score of 29-3 with six matches remaining.
That was when the team rallied for 28 straight points to earn the comeback victory on the final match of the round to move on to the semifinals. That would make it the third straight year Tioga was eliminated by Mount Sinai, and the second time they lost by just two points.
“I thought we wrestled really well, and I’m really proud of my guys,” said Tioga Coach Kris Harrington. “We came out here and won a couple matches we weren’t supposed to. Some of the matches could’ve gone either way so we’re a little disappointed with the outcome, but we’re going to regroup because we still have a lot of wrestling left.”
The first match of the day was a dominant performance from Tioga that started off in favor of Nanuet. It started off at the 285 pound division where the Darius Palmer and the Golden knights earned a major decision over Cole Williams by a score of 11-1. That was when Tioga would rattle off 10 straight victories, including eight pins to jump out to a commanding lead.
Nanuet was able to sneak in two more wins before the round concluded with a 9-2 decision at 170 pounds and a pin at 195 pounds. Nanuet fell to Mount Sinai 78-6 in round one meaning elimination for the Golden Knights.
“We’ve had a pretty tough ride going into today, so the hard work is really paying off,” said Harrington. “I think in this match we showed that we’re starting to peak at the right time.”
Perhaps one of the most exciting matches of the day came in the third round with Mount Sinai and Tioga battling for a spot to the semifinals. It started off with the 99 pound match, a match that Harrington said could go either way as both wrestlers were ranked in the top two in the state coming into the match.
It was a match that Tioga needed to have, and eighth grader Gianni Silvelstri came out on top when his team relied on him, taking down Brayden Fahrbach in a 5-2 decision to take an early lead. Tioga would have plenty of swing matches that were vital for them to hang in the match.
Eighth grader Caden Bellis was able to record the pin as Freshman Emily Sindoni was able to get a win of her own with a 10-5 decision over Shawn Wells of Mount Sinai.
“113 was a great win for us,” said Harrington. “Emily overcame a lot of adversity to give us a win that we really needed.”
After the Mustangs recorded their first win at 132 pounds, Tioga added three more wins including an 8-5 decision for sophomore Emmet Wood at 152.
Senior Brady Worthing was also able to earn his first win over Mount Sinai at the 145 pound level in another match that could have gone either way. Worthing was able to survive a defensive battle that resulted in a 3-1 decision over Mike O’Brien.
After the Wood match was when Tioga took a 29-3 lead that would quickly diminish as the Mustang heavyweights took over. They used six straight wins to get over the hump and move on to the semifinals. The first four victories came from a major decision at the 160 pound division and three straight pins.
That would all lead up to the match at 220 with senior Dom Wood and Adham Shata. A back and forth battle ended in a narrow 12-10 decision for Shata that would close the gap and leave it down to the final match. At 285, senior Jared Lamb went up against Gian Luca Ferrara. Ferrara was able to come back to defeat Lamb 3-1 after Lamb took a 1-0 lead.
With that, Mount Sinai advanced to the semifinals with a 31-29 win. The Mustangs were able to advance to the finals where they lost a lead to fall 40-39 to Falconer of Section 9 on a pin in the last match. That gave Falconer its first state title.
Tioga will now look to get ready for upcoming tournaments such as sectionals, the state qualifier and states. They bring back many key returners — such as a defending state champion in Brady Worthing — who are primed for another deep run.
“It’ll be nice to have a full week of practice so we can heal up and focus,” said Harrington. “Getting ready for sectionals is the next big step for us.”
Tioga 72, Nanuet 13
99 Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) pin Chris Russo (Nanuet) 1:13; 106 Caden Bellis (Tioga) fft; 113 Emily Sindoni (Tioga) fft; 120 Donavan Smith (Tioga) pin Kevin Saxton (Nanuet) :45; 126 Jacob Welch (Tioga) pin AJ Fitzmaurice (Nanuet) 2:59; 132 David MacWhinnie (Tioga) pin Noah Phillips (Nanuet) 1:47; 138 Justin Hopkins (Tioga) fft; 145 Brady Worthing (Tioga) pin Jeremy Schucker (Nanuet) 1:44; 152 Emmett Wood (Tioga) pin Chris Falborn (Nanuet) 4:45; 160 Mason Boozer (Tioga) pin Jason Burnich (Nanuet) 2:43; 170 Jalin Badillo (Nanuet) dec Josh Snell (Tioga) 9-2; 182 Aaron Howard (Tioga) inj def Matthew Shin (Nanuet) 3:20; 195 John Kiernan (Nanuet) pin Bradley Guiles (Tioga) :28; 220 Dom Wood (Tioga) pin Andrew Knapp (Nanuet) 1:01; 285 Darius Palmer (Nanuet) dec Cole Williams (Tioga) 11-1.
Mt. Sinai 31, Tioga 29
99 Gianni Silvestri (Tioga) dec Brayden Fahrbach (Mount Sinai) 5-2; 106 Caden Bellis (Tioga) pin Derek Menechino (Mount Sinai) 5:41; 113 Emily Sindoni (Tioga) dec Shawn Wells (Mount Sinai) 10-5; 120 Donavan Smith (Tioga) dec Jack Tyrell (Mount Sinai) 10-2; 126 Jacob Welch (Tioga) dec Luca Martinis (Mount Sinai) 9-1; 132 Brenden Goodrich (Mount Sinai) dec David MacWhinnie (Tioga) 6-3; 138 Justin Hopkins (Tioga) dec Joe Sabella (Mount Sinai) 8-5; 145 Brady Worthing (Tioga) dec Mike O’brien (Mount Sinai) 3-1; 152 Emmett Wood (Tioga) dec Ryan Shanian (Mount Sinai) 8-5; 160 Phil Johnson (Mount Sinai) dec Mason Boozer (Tioga) 11-0; 170 Tristan Nardi (Mount Sinai) pin Josh Snell (Tioga) :42; 182 Matt Campo (Mount Sinai) pin Ryleigh Shedden (Tioga) :34; 195 Joseph Goodrich (Mount Sinai) pin Aaron Howard (Tioga) :40; 220 Adham Shata (Mount Sinai) dec Dom Wood (Tioga) 12-10; 285 Gian Luca Ferrara (Mount Sinai) dec Jared Lamb (Tioga) 3-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.