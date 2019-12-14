WAVERLY — The Waverly boys basketball team started 5-2 last year before an injury knocked 6-foot-8 standout Scott Woodring out for the season.
The Wolverines would stumble down the stretch without their top player and finished with a 6-13 mark.
Woodring is back on the court this year, and he is joined by a more experienced supporting cast, which had to step up in his absence last year.
“I think it helped them ... I really think it’s invaluable experience that they would have never gotten otherwise. We are a little bit farther along with some of the personnel on the team than we would have been,” said Waverly Coach Lou Judson on other Wolverines getting plenty of playing time with Woodring injured.
Senior Jalen McCarty believes Woodring’s absence helped some of the other Wolverines.
“I think it was really good for our team. It put a couple guys in uncomfortable positions, but I think it definitely made our team a lot better for this year,” McCarty said. “You can’t say (Woodring’s injury) was a good thing, but there’s a positive to it.”
Woodring has seen a lot of growth from his teammates.
“A lot of growth over the summer and in spring AAU, guys just have gotten better and gotten more comfortable with the game,” Woodring said.
Woodring, who averaged 32 points per game last year, is thrilled to be back on the court with his squad.
“It feels good. I love it. I love coming to practice every day, helping out my team, being a leader and just being around the guys. I love it,” said Woodring, who is currently being recruited by several Division II schools and also one Division I program.
“It was tough to kind of find out who we are without him. He’s a big part of our team obviously and we’ve got a lot to prove this year. It’s good to have him back,” added McCarty.
Woodring isn’t back at 100 percent yet, but he says he’s getting closer every day.
“Right now I’d say I’m about 85, 90 percent. Not quite all the way there, but I’m getting there,” Woodring said. “I’m just getting back in shape, getting movement back, just getting used to the lateral movements and quickness of basketball.”
“He’s not 100 percent yet. He’s healthy. He’s probably about 80, 85 percent right now — and 80, 85 percent of Scott Woodring is usually better than most guys that we’re going against,” added Judson.
Judson praised Woodring’s knowledge of the game and the work he has put in to become “the most fundamental basketball player” he has ever coached.
“Extremely high basketball IQ (and) the most fundamental basketball player I’ve ever coached,” said Judson. “He can finish with both hands. He has great footwork. He just has an uncanny ability to find ways to score. He’s obviously bigger than everyone else for the most part, but he’s extremely skilled and cerebral in what he does and he has the capability in stepping out and knocking down threes.”
While the Wolverines will count on Woodring to lead the way, Judson knows he has plenty of talent to put around his star player.
“We have a lot of depth. We have a lot of interchangeable parts on this basketball team,” said Judson, who will start eighth grader Joey Tomasso, sophomore Caden Hollywood (who averaged 5 points per game as a freshman starter) and McCarty at the guard spots.
The Wolverines will also look to newcomer Aidan Westbrook, who is a 6-foot guard, to step up this year as he learns the system.
“There are guys who come off the bench who could potentially be starting for me in game four or five like an Aidan Westbrook. He played real well against U-E the other night, he just doesn’t know the system as well as the other guys,” said Judson.
The inside-out game will be key for the Wolverines.
“We’ve got some contributors in the guards. Our guards are small, but we’re scrappy,” said McCarty. “We’re going to be tough. We like to play through Scotty, he’s a great teammate and he’ll find us when we’re open and we’re going to make some plays.”
This year’s Waverly team is looking to make some noise in IAC and Section IV.
“Obviously, one of the main goals is winning our league, but I think that this team can do some good things in sectional play. Our section is extremely difficult, but we definitely want to compete for a league championship and then go as far as we can in sectional play,” said Judson.
Woodring’s goals for this team focused on getting better as the season goes on — and then making some noise in the playoffs.
“As a team, I’d say just winning games, just growing every week and improving game-by-game, practice-by-practice and going as far as we can,” added Woodring.
