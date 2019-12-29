CORTLAND — As it was a non-scoring meet, the Winter Classic gave Head Coach Scott Baird an opportunity to try some new things while resting some of the team members.
It’s safe to say that some of them worked quite well as 18 individuals or relays came home with top-10 finishes and one broke a school record that had stood 20 years.
Waverly’s distance medley relay team of Jessica Hughes, Sarah Moore. Beth Barber, Kati Hughes set the old school mark of 13 minutes, 19.3 seconds in the 1999-2000 season. On Saturday, the team of Cora Smith, Melina Ortiz, Elizabeth Fritzen, Sheridan Talada covered the distance in 13:00.29 in a race-winning effort.
Ortiz added another win, taking the 55 meter dash in 7:61 and added a fourth in the long jump by clearing 15 feet, 5 inches.
Smith also had a second in the 1500 meter run with a time of 5:12.44.
Also for the ladies, Alyssa Simonetti took sixth in the 55 meter hurdles with a time of 10:03; Marissa Eisenhower was sixth in the shot put with a throw of 29-9 1/2; and Paige Ackley took eighth in the 600 with a time of 1:54.00.
Caden Wheeler led Waverly’s guys with a second-place finish in the long jump by clearing 20-4 and added a third in the 55 with a time of 6.94. He also ran with Sam Vandyke, Ralph Johnson and Jayden Rose to a third-place finish in the sprint medley relay, finishing in 4:00.96.
Collin Wright got into the act with a third-place run in the 1600 in 4:52.38 and Rose was fifth in the same event with a time of 5:12.95. The distance medley relay team of Nate Ackley, Alex Gadow, Brandon Bubniak and Wright took fourth in 11:54.15. Ackley also placed fifth in the 1000 with a time of 2:52.93 and Alex Gadow was fifth in the triple jump, clearing 35-8 1/2.
Also for Waverly, Johnson was sixth in the 300 with a time of 39.93; Skyler Dengler took eighth in the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.66; and Bubniak took ninth in the 600 with a time of 1:38.66.
Waverly will compete at the Section IV Invitational at Cornell University at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
