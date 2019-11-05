WAVERLY — The annual Elks Hoop Shoot was held on Saturday at the Elm Street School in Waverly.
The event was put on by the Sayre Elks Lodge No. 1148 with assistance from the Waverly Recreation Department.
Michael Sutryk led the 8-9 year old division, sinking 17 of 25 shots. Maddex Presher was second with 14 out of 25 shots made and Samuel Cheresnowsky finished third with 12 out of 25 free throw shots made.
In the 10-11 year old boys division, Porter Daddona and Griffin Walter tied with 9 shots made each and went into overtime. Daddona sank all 5 shots to take the Gold and move on to districts. Walter took the silver medal and Derek Johnson edged Brycen Wood for third Place by sinking 3 out of 5 shots in overtime.
McKenna Jarvis led the 10-11 year old girls as she made 11 out of 25 free throws. Payton Sutryk made 4 out of 5 shots in overtime to take second place over Maci wheeler, who placed third in the competition.
In the 12-13 year old boys division, Chase Satterly came away with gold after sinking 21 out of 25 shots to defeat the last year’s defending champion Hogan Shaw who finished second with 15 out of 25 free throws made. John Cheresnowsky finished third in the competition.
Chase Satterly and Michael Sutryk also won the Most Outstanding Shooter awards with the top two scores in the event.
All the winners from each division will now compete in the District Championship in Berwick, Pa. on Saturday January 18, 2020. The Winner from each class at this will advance to the state championship at a future date at Penn State.
