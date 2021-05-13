Over 6,400 miles of driving. Fourteen days. Nine longbeards harvested.
And most importantly, single-season Grand Slams for the two hunters – longtime friend Don Barrett of South Waverly and my turkey-hunting brother Dave (Moose) Conklin of Sayre.
The duo tagged the four subspecies of turkeys – Osceola, Rio Grande, Merriam’s and Easterns – during the exhausting but exhilarating trip that began in late March with the Florida hunt. There, Barrett shot a pair of gobblers, one with a bow that completed his Grand Slam archery style, and another with a shotgun.
“I had a Grand Slam with the bow other than the Osceola, so I wanted to get that done first,” said Barrett, who operates Barrett’s Bowhunting, a popular archery shop in Elmira Heights. “I did that the first day; Moose got his bird on the fourth day.”
From there, the pair returned home for a six-day rest before heading to Kentucky for an Eastern hunt. Sure, they would likely tag those birds back here in Pennsylvania and New York, but Conklin said he “didn’t want to bank on back home. I had Karen (his wife) and some friends to take out hunting back here.”
They needn’t have worried. Despite some iffy weather conditions, Conklin scored on the first day and Barrett the second.
“Just a great hunt,” said Barrett of the hard-gobbling Easterns in the Bluegrass State timber. “I think Kentucky is as good as Missouri.”
Things got a little dicey in Kansas, with terrible weather in the form of three inches of snow, bitter cold and the ever-present wind. Too, birds were nonexistent on whitetail-rich land owned by Barrett’s brother Brian. Barrett managed to take a longbeard on the second morning, but a decision then had to be made.
They headed to Nebraska, without a Rio for Conklin. The seven-hour drive was worth it, however. The pair doubled on Merriam’s gobblers – Barrett again with the bow – the next morning. Barrett’s single-season slam was in the books; Conklin still lacked the Rio Grande that hopefully awaited back in Kansas.
“Nebraska was a game-changer in my opinion,” Conklin said. “We knew we had plenty of birds up there. Doubling gave me two full days to get it done in Kansas.”
With the Merriam’s now tagged, the duo doubled back to Kansas, living on granola bars and “an obscene amount of Diet Dr. Pepper,” according to Conklin.
“It was exhausting,” he said. “There’s nothing open (for food) in the morning when you’re heading out to hunt.”
Upon their return to Kansas, the pair got the okay to hunt some prime turkey tracts and Conklin completed his grand slam the next morning, albeit not without some added excitement.
“I missed on my first shot,” he said. “Thank God the birds (four gobblers) jumped up and came right back down. I only had two shells with me, so I was down to my last one. All the rest were in the truck three-quarters of a mile away.”
“It was the best hunt of the whole trip,” said Barrett of the Kansas capper. “Four longbeards came in together. They crossed the road strutting and gobbling.”
The pair have continued their success afield on both sides of the Pennsylvania-New York border. The single-season slam may be a one-and-done excursion.
The quest may have been accelerated somewhat less than two months before the Florida hunt, when Barrett, 61, underwent a heart procedure that involved two stents.
“I think we’ll just go hunt Kentucky, Kansas and Nebraska and have a good time,” he said of the future spring trips. “I wasn’t sure about the single-season slam, but then when I had the heart thing I said ‘let’s do it.’”
Conklin agrees, to a point.
“It depends on Dylan (his son) and Karen,” he said. “Dylan needs an Osceola for his slam and if Karen gets the bug and wants to go, absolutely.”
