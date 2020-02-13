TOWANDA — The Athens boys’ and girls’ swimming squads captured the Northern Tier League championships on Wednesday at Towanda.
Athens girls won the meet with 365.5 points, followed by Towanda with 269.5, Sayre with 113 and North Penn/Mansfield with 24.
The Athens boys won with 340 points. Towanda was second with 287 while Wellsboro was third with 53 and North Penn/Mansfield was fourth with 28.
In the girls’ meet, Athens’ team of Taylar Fisher, Allison Thoman, Christina Bard and Kaitlin Kisner won the 200 medley relay.
Brooke Kopatz won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke for Athens, which also got wins from Emma Roe (diving) and Taegan Williams (100 free).
Kisner, Allyson Rockwell, Kopatz and Williams won the 200 free relay and Rockwell, Fisher, Kopatz and Williams finished first in the 400 free relay.
The Athens boys got wins from Kaden Gorsline in diving and Zac Gowin in the 500 free.
The team of Joe Toscano, Nate Gorsline, Mason Henderson and Chris DeForest won the 200 free relay for the Wildcats.
For the Sayre girls, Jillian Shay edged her NTL rivals for a first-place finish and a personal record finish in the 200 free with a time of 2:06.81.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey snagged a personal record (27.77) and first place finish in the 50 free.
Hughey also won the 100 backstroke for the Lady Redskins.
