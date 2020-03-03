WAVERLY — The Morning Times Doubles Shootout has wrapped up with another year of success here at Valley Bowling Center. Ninety teams competed for the top prize of $1,400 and only one came out on top. A lot of talent from all over the area came to not only have fun but to try to claim the first place check.
A controversial protest held up the prize list in this years tournament but after further evaluation by the United States Bowling Congress, no rules violations occurred which in turn allowed them to proceed with the tournament payout. Each round, teams were eliminated to ultimately get to the top eight teams on Saturday of which most were local.
Each team started the day by bowling a three-game match against an opposing team which was randomly drawn before the start of competition. The four teams that won advanced to the stepladder finals which were each a one game match.
The first team to advance to the stepladder finals was Chuck Gable and Jimmy Sindoni. Gable had a score of 679 while his partner Sindoni shot a 672. Their combined score with handicap was 1,394 which was enough to beat Mike Leary and Jen Simons with a score of 1,343.
The next match was Jen Perry and Ron Willis vs. William Sackman and Charles Sackman. Jen Perry had a score of 483 while Ron Willis had 662 which was enough to advance to the stepladder finals. They won the match 1,374 to 1,356 which was very close throughout and a nail biter until the very last frame.
Richard Coyle and Tom Farr then bowled Anthony Hunsinger and Ricky Hunsinger. The Hunsingers have been a very tough opponent in years past and have been successful at Valley Bowling Center in a lot of handicap tournaments which made them the favorite going in. However, Coyle/Farr prevailed with a score of 1,394 to 1,352.
The last match in the round of eight was Larry Miner (subbing for Cliff Donmoyer) and Jim Ramsey vs. Tom Anthony and Mike Fassett. Anthony/Fassett were able to breeze by in their match winning 1,352-1,281. In the last game of that match, Anthony shot 247 while Fassett had 279, which really helped them pull ahead at the end of finish the match.
After the four teams won, they then used their cumulative scores from the round of 32, round of 16 and round of 8 to determine the seeding for the stepladder finals. The first seed was Anthony/Fassett with 4,293, second was Perry/Willis with 4,104, third was Gable/Sindoni with 4,062 and the fourth seed was Coyle/Farr with a cumulative score of 4,044.
The first match of the stepladder finals was between Coyle/Farr and Gable/Sindoni. With all four teams being local out of Valley Bowling Center, it was a tough final for fans to choose a favorite. However, Gabe and Sindoni came out of the gate firing strikes and never looked back. Gable had a 256 game while his partner Sindoni shot 258 and they advanced 528-423 (after handicap).
Gable/Sindoni then advanced to bowl Perry/Willis, which is where their road ended as Perry/Willis advanced with a score of 496-422. Ron Willis bowled a clutch game of 258 which carried his partner and sent them to the championship match.
Top seed Anthony/Fassett were to face Perry/Willis and they showed why they were the number one seed. Anthony had a score of 222 while Fassett shot 279 to give them a score of 522 with their 22 pins of handicap added in. Although Perry/Willis bowled well, they weren’t able to get anything going and had a score of 443 to come in second place.
After the match, Anthony/Fassett said, “it was great to have family and friends here to support us and to see us win”. They look forward to defending their title next year. The payout for the top four teams were first receiving $1400, second with $700, third with $400 and fourth receiving $300.
