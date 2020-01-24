TOWANDA — Sayre’s Lady Redskins had some highlights in Thursday’s swim meet at Towanda, but a team win wasn’t among them as Towanda won the meet 86-47.
As far as individual events are concerned, the Redskins picked up three wins.
Jillian Shay won the 200 free relay with a time of two minutes, 16.94 seconds and touched the wall first in the 500 free with a season-best time of 6:02.03.
Kayla Hughey added a win in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.06.
In other highlights, Ella Chilson had a season best time with 3:19.05 in the 200 free and a season best in the 100 breast 1:59.24.
Jade Fairlie posted a season-best times with a 35.10 in the 50 free and a 1:36.30 in the backstroke; Makenna Garrison took over 22 seconds off of her 100 free time with a new personal record of 1:17.56; and Jordyn Maxim had a season best time with a 1:33.07 in the 100 back.
Sayre is scheduled to host Athens at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.