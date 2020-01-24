TOWANDA — Sayre’s Lady Redskins had some highlights in Thursday’s swim meet at Towanda, but a team win wasn’t among them as Towanda won the meet 86-47.

As far as individual events are concerned, the Redskins picked up three wins.

Jillian Shay won the 200 free relay with a time of two minutes, 16.94 seconds and touched the wall first in the 500 free with a season-best time of 6:02.03.

Kayla Hughey added a win in the 100 back with a time of 1:15.06.

In other highlights, Ella Chilson had a season best time with 3:19.05 in the 200 free and a season best in the 100 breast 1:59.24.

Jade Fairlie posted a season-best times with a 35.10 in the 50 free and a 1:36.30 in the backstroke; Makenna Garrison took over 22 seconds off of her 100 free time with a new personal record of 1:17.56; and Jordyn Maxim had a season best time with a 1:33.07 in the 100 back.

Sayre is scheduled to host Athens at 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

