Black Knights rally past Lady Wildcats

TOWANDA — The volleyball match started out well for Athens but in the end the Lady Wildcats fell to Towanda on the road 3-2.
Athens rolled out to a 2-0 lead on scores of 25-18 and 25-13.
“We came out very strong and dominated,” said Athens coach Heather Hanson. “Leah Liechty was a big force for us tonight. Kayleigh Miller (24 assists) ran the floor extremely well. In the last three games we had more errors. In the first two games we were unstoppable.”
Indeed, the tide turned when Towanda won the third set 25-16. The Black Knights finished off the match with set wins of 25-20 and 15-10 in the tiebreaker.
Liechty had 18 kills; freshman Jenny Ryan came through big time with 13 aces on 29 attempts and 24 service points; Cassidy Stackpole added 19 digs and 10 points; Taylor Field had 29 digs; and Haley Barry packaged 13 digs with nine points.
“The girls have a glimpse into what our potential truly is when we play as a team as one,” said Hanson. Now the going has gotten tough. Let’s see if we are the tough that get going.”
Athens will get its next chance to get going at Canton on Tuesday.
Williamson 3, Sayre 0
SAYRE — Williamson came in and swept the host side 25-16, 25-21 and 25-23.
Julia Boyle paced Sayre by packaging five kills, a block, two digs and seven points. Emily Brion had seven points and four kills; Gabbi Randall had nine kills; Maddie Wilson netted 11 assists; Elizabeth Boyle finished with six assists; and Lexi Post had four digs.
JV: Williamson swept Sayre by winning the sets 25-13 and 25-22.
Sayre will host South Williamsport on Tuesday.
Edison 3, Waverly 2
ELMIRA HEIGHTS —Waverly started out well by winning the first set 25-21 but Edison won the second set 25-15.
Waverly took a 2-1 lead with a 25-14 win in the third set but Edison won the fourth set 25-21.
Then Edison took the fifth set 25-21 to win the match.
Sidney Tomasso had a good night with 20 digs and 16 points and Chloe Croft was steady as always with 26 assists and 16 digs.
Also for Waverly (10-5), Paige Lewis packaged eight points with three aces, eight kills and four blocks; Adrianah Clinton had 22 digs, eight kills and eight points; and Maddie Goodwin finished with seven kills.
Waverly will visit undefeated Candor on Monday.
Newark Valley 3, Spencer-Van Etten 1
SPENCER — The first set was a titanic struggle but in the end the Lady Panthers prevailed 29-27.
The next three sets, though, went to the visiting Cardinals 25-20, 26-24, and 25-21.
Even matches tend to produce some big numbers and this one was no different. Emily Jones was tough at the net for S-VE with 11 kills and added four digs and four aces. Lydia Diboun had 22 digs, five aces and two kills; Niah Lavore added 19 digs and five kills; Sam Deppe had 18 assists, 13 digs, seven aces and two kills; and Ashleigh Morais added eight kills, six digs and a block.
Also for S-VE, Makayla Dacey had eight digs and a kill; Sophia Dutra finished with five digs, three assists, two aces and a kill; and Gillian Jackman had four digs.
JV: Newark Valley won the JV match 2-0. The Cardinals won the sets 25-17 and 25-19. S-VE won an exhibition set 25-17.
