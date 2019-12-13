ODESSA — Waverly’s swimmers were back in action on Thursday with a 63-31 victory at Odessa-Montour.
The Wolverines started the meet with their first loss in an event this season. The medley relay of Collin Keefer, Dillion Madigan, Kaden Wheeler, and Ryan Bennett came in at a two minutes, 2.51 seconds, with Odessa’s relay of Brett Walters, Caleb Thomas, Jacob Mayette, and Bailey Hornbrook finishing at 1:56.13.
The Wolverines wouldn’t lose an event for the rest of the meet starting with quadruple winner Mike Atanasoff’s smooth 1:56.68 in the 200 free. Liam Wright finished the 200 in 2:16.44, narrowly losing a close race to Odessa’s Micah Brewster.
Triple winner Collin Keefer cruised to a 2:24.68 in the 200 IM with Max Pan finishing in 2:49.24.
Ryan Bennett handled the 50 freestyle with a 24.33 while Oscar Williams placed third at 26.85.
Triple winner Kaden Wheeler continued Waverly’s win streak with a 1:00.13 in the 100 fly. Dillion Madigan narrowly lost a close battle with Odessa’s Jacob Mayette to finish in 1:09.29.
Nick Janzen won the exhibition heat of the 100 freestyle with a season best time of 1:00.98. Bennett won the 100 freestyle in 57.58 with Brandon Clark backing him with a personal best 58.56.
The highlight of the meet occurred when freshman Oscar Williams obliterated his personal best time in the 500 to win the race in 5:44.54. Ryan Clark finished with a strong 6:14.60
Keefer and Bennett avenged their loss in the medley relay by teaming with Josh Lee and Mike Atanasoff to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:43.09. Waverly further bolstered its lead with a second-place 1:48.63 relay finish from Nick Janzen, Brandon Clark, Max Pan, and Jerrell Sackett.
Wheeler won the 100 backstroke by more than 10 seconds in 1:01.31 to score his second win of the night and Atanasoff glided through the breaststroke in a first place 1:09.67
Waverly will host Southern Cayuga on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.