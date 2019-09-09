TIOGA JUNCTION — Coming out of Pool B as the second-place team, Athens made its move in the playoffs to win the 2019 Williamson Tournament Saturday.
In the opener, Athens swept Northern Potter 25-16 and 25-18. Athens then split with Northeast Bradford, winning the first set 25-18 before dropping the second by the same score. Against Coudersport, Athens eased to a 25-11 win in the first set and took the second set 25-22. In the final pool play match, the Lady Wildcats swept Cowanesque Valley in two close sets, 26-24 and 27-26. That left Athens and NEB at 7-1 in pool play.
Since NEB outscored its opponents by more that Athens did, the Panthers won the pool and Athens was second.
Sayre, 4-4 and in third in Pool A, and Athens matched up n the quarterfinals, with Athens prevailing in the one-set contest, 25-20.
“That was a great game, and the Sayre vs. Athens games are going to be good games to watch,” said Athens Coach Heather Hanson. “Tiffany Glielmi is doing a great job with the Sayre girls.”
That win sent Athens into a semifinal against Canton, which had swept Pool A. The Lady Wildcats stepped up to the challange and swept the two sets 25-19 and 25-15 to make the final.
“Kylie Jayne, our starting middle, had to leave the tournament,” said Hanson. “Sophomore Taylor Walker stepped up big time and made her presence known, transitioning quickly in the middle from offense to defense and playing like a starter.”
Athens took on NEB in the final. After splitting with the Panthers in pool play, Hanson said she was happy for the chance at redemption in the final.
Her ladies took full advantage, sweeping the championship match 25-13 and 25-10.
“NEB showed a lot of heart,” said Hanson. “In the first set of the match, starter Jenny Ryan hurt her knee. Junior Gracie Witherow stepped in as RS and did fantastic finishing the first set and playing strong to help win the game.”
Hanson credits her team’s chemistry for giving the Wildcats an edge.
“The girls are playing well together and supporting each other no matter who is in,” said Hanson. “Parents are supportive and cheering the team on. Right now, I am one spoiled coach.”
Sayre got to the playoffs out of Pool A. The Redskins swept South Williamsport 25-12 and 25-8. Canton topped the Lady Redskins with back-to-back 25-17 scores. Sayre split with Williamson, winning the second set 26-24 after dropping the opener 27-26. Sayre also split with Galeton, falling 25-23 in the opener and winning the second set 25-20.
Athens plays host to Wyalusing on Tuesday at 7:15. Also on Tuesday, Sayre will visit Northeast Bradford.
