New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced further guidance for NYSPHSAA fall sports on Monday morning.
Fall sports had already been delayed until September 21, and Regional and State Championships have also been canceled.
On September 21, low-risk sports including cross country, tennis, soccer, field hockey and swimming, will be allowed to practice and compete.
Teams will not be able to travel outside of their region or contiguous counties until October 19.
Football and volleyball, which have been deemed high-risk sports, will be able to practice, but cannot play any games.
Cuomo also deemed wrestling and ice hockey to be high-risk, and included those sports among those allowed to practice and not compete, even though they are winter sports.
Waverly football coach Jason Miller expressed his displeasure with Cuomo’s decision on Twitter, calling it “ridiculous.” Miller cited the low positive test rate in Tioga and Chemung Counties, which is currently around one percent.
NYSPHSAA Executive Director Robert Zayas said further guidance is expected in the coming days, at which point the section directors will meet.
“As soon as the guidance is released, there will be a desire for immediate answers,” Zayas said in a statement. “Utilizing a defined plan in advance will help us to make decisions and provide recommendations that are beneficial to all student-athletes, schools and Sections.”
There is an alternate plan in place should sports not be able to start on September 21, where they will be pushed back and split into three seasons.
Season I will run from January 4 to March 13, and consist of basketball, bowling, gymnastics, ice hockey, indoor track & field, skiing and boys swimming. Wrestling and competitive cheer are tentatively slated for Season I, but may be moved to season II, as they are considered high-risk.
Football, cross country, field hockey, soccer, girls swimming and volleyball will compete during Season II, which is set to start March 1 and end May 8.
Season III — which will consist of baseball, softball, track and field, golf, lacrosse and tennis — will run from April 5 to June 12.
great writing. Ryan
