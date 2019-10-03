Lady Mounties nip Redskins in soccer

SAYRE — A soccer ball may be round, but that doesn’t stop it from bouncing in odd ways sometimes.
Such was the case for Sayre’s Lady Redskins who fell to North Penn/Mansfield by a 2-1 score.
Sayre had a little bad luck against North Penn/Mansfield. Down by by a goal 23:48 into the first half on a Zoie McDermott shot, Sayre gave up an own goal 59 seconds later.
The Redskins played the Mounties even for the rest of the first half and well into the second.
Sayre’s Rozlyn Haney finally found a crack in the Mounties defense, dribbled the length of the field and rocketed a shot into the net.
With momentum on their side, the Lady Redskins pressed their advantage. That pressure led to a foul in the box and a Sayre penalty kick. The shot was high, though, and went for naught.
Even with the loss, Sayre Coach Tracy Mennig was impressed with her team.
“(It was the) best full 80 minutes we have played,” she said. “I’m very proud of the girls tonight. It was unlucky for us with our one own goal, missed penalty kick and two shots off the post.”
The statistics show an evenly contested game.
NP/M got off 23 shots to 18 for the Lady Redskins and put 14 on goal to Sayre’s 10. Sayre did have a 4-3 advantage in corner kicks.
Sayre keeper Adrianna Barnhart made 11 saves and NP/M’s Sara Swingle had nine stops.
Sayre is scheduled to host Waverly at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
