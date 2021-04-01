WAVERLY— The Waverly girls soccer team failed to find the back of the net, falling 1-0 to Newark Valley on a wet and windy Wednesday afternoon.
“Its frustrating that our focus in practice the last week has solely been on possession and shooting, and I really didn’t see either of those today,” Waverly head coach Tara Hogan said. “We played them a few weeks ago and it was a much different game.”
The game Hogan was referring to was a 2-0 win back on March 19. This time around, the offensive well dried up for the Wolverines and the elements didn’t add much help.
It rained for a majority of the game causing the turf to speed up and make any effort at possessing the ball nearly impossible. Waverly finished the game with six shots, only one from within the 18-yard box.
“We were lacking energy in the final third, and Newark Valley beat us to every ball.” Hogan said. “The rain was an equalizer because we were not able to string together any passes.”
Waverly senior central midfielder, Gabby Picco, did her best to push forward and create chances offensively, even shooting a 30-yard free kick off the cross bar, but a certain spark and air of creativity was missing from the Wolverine offense.
In the first half the Wolverines tried to exploit the right side of the field sending balls in behind to the speedy Waverly freshman winger, Addison Westbrook, but the weight on the balls was hard to adjust on wet turf, and it never fully clicked.
Waverly sophomore center back, Kennedy Westbrook, was a bright spot for the Wolverines. It is rare to find a center back who is able to comfortably go on forward runs with the ball, and also manage to track back and make stops at the same time. Yet, Westbrook makes it look effortless, flying up and down the field for the full 80 minutes.
“She is a forward through and through but because of her speed, confidence, and ability on the ball we have to play her on defense and I hate that for her, Hogan said. “So for me what really set her performance apart was her ability to track back and stop attacks.”
Emma Miller scored the lone goal for the Cardinals in the 23rd minute of the first half. A loose ball created a scramble in the box, with the ball finding Miller’s foot and eventually the back of the net.
“Newark Valley is always good about being aggressive to the ball,” Hogan said. “They just seemed to be everywhere and they were even pushing four up top at one point in the game, and spreading us thin.”
Hogan emphasized that in order to get better results her team needs to do a better job translating what’s worked on in practice into games.
The Wolverines get that chance Monday, April 5, on the road against Notre Dame at 7 p.m.
