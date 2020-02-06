WAVERLY — In one of the southernmost towns in New York State’s southern tier lies a school that is hungry to accomplish something it has not done in 24 years. That would be for the Waverly Wolverines to earn their first boys basketball Sectional Championship since 1996.
To make a playoff run in New York State takes a versatile team that shines in multiple ways.
This season, Waverly boys Basketball Head Coach Lou Judson believes that this year’s team is different. Having outside shooters is something that is almost a necessity in today’s game at the high school level. The Wolverines have shooters along with 6’9” senior Scott Woodring to clean things up on the glass.
His compliment is eighth grader Joe Tomasso, who started at quarterback on this year’s Waverly varsity football team. The dynamic duo of youth and experience provides versatility for the team to keep opponent’s guessing what they will see in each game.
“Joe doesn’t get rattled easily, so I think football really helped him to get through high pressure situations,” said Judson. “At the same time, Woodring is an experienced leader and other guys really feed off of that.”
On any given night, the Wolverines can rely on Woodring to clean up the glass as he averages 14 rebounds along 25 points per game. Tomasso is second on the team in scoring with an average per game of 6.7 points.
The duo also has turned the team into a very physical group on defense — that makes it very difficult for opponents to convert on points inside — as well as from beyond the arc. As a team, they give up just 47.3 points a game. A number that is sure to benefit them as they head towards the postseason.
With an overall record of 13-3, Waverly is currently tied at the top of the IAC standings with a record of 9-2 after splitting two games with state ranked Watkins Glen. Each team was able to come up with a five-point road victory on the road to send the series to a potential tie-breaker match that would decide who advances to the IAC large school championship game.
Waverly has a total of three regular season games before the start of the playoffs, including one remaining IAC contest on Thursday night when they travel to Elmira’s First Arena to take on Thomas Edison.
“We need to take care of business against Edison,” said Judson. “I know we will be ready if we get the chance to see Watkins Glen again.”
They will then close out the regular season with two non-league home games against Troy on Feb. 10 and Chenango Forks on Feb. 15.
Waverly has already qualified for a spot in the Class B Section IV playoffs as they currently hold the No. 5 seed with an opportunity to move up with the next few games. That is where the Wolverines could see the likes of Norwich and Seton Catholic, teams that play in the STAC, but are always in contention for a sectional championship.
As for Tomasso and Woodring, they will continue to lead Waverly with both experience and youth to try and make a run while continuing to improve offensively. Waverly has moved up to No. 19 in this week’s state rankings.
“These guys see how hard Woodring works and they don’t want to let him down,” said Judson. “He’s been a great role model for the guys to work hard every day, and that’s why we keep getting better.”
